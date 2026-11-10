Millsboro Crash on Laurel Road Kills Frankford Woman, 71; Three Others Hurt

A 12-year-old girl in the woman’s SUV and two men in the other car were taken to the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

MILLSBORO, Del. — A 71-year-old Frankford woman was killed Monday morning when her SUV crossed into oncoming traffic on Laurel Road near Millsboro, according to Delaware State Police.

The head-on collision happened around 7 a.m. Nov. 9 on Laurel Road, just east of Lowes Crossing Road in Sussex County.

What happened

According to troopers, the woman was driving a Chevrolet Equinox west on Laurel Road toward a right-hand curve. A Volkswagen Passat was coming east at the same time.

The Equinox “failed to negotiate the curve and traveled directly into the Passat’s path,” police said. Investigators have not said why.

The Equinox driver died at the scene. Police did not release her name.

The Passat’s driver, a 26-year-old Seaford man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries: a 12-year-old girl who was riding in the Equinox, and a 28-year-old man who was riding in the Passat.

Police have not said whether speed or any other factor played a role.

Witnesses sought

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating, according to the state police announcement.

Troopers are asking anyone who saw the crash or has video of it to call Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Tips can also be sent by private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

A Delaware State Police patrol vehicle.

Millsboro crash:

Millsboro, Frankford, Seaford, Sussex County, Delaware State Police, Laurel Road, Lowes Crossing Road, fatal crash, Delaware