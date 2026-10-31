Mom and three boys die in bronx fire after e-bike turns front door into death trap

Four family members killed after a battery fire blocked their only way out.

BRONX, N.Y. – Four members of a Bronx family are dead and a fifth remains hospitalized after a lithium-ion battery sparked a devastating apartment fire, trapping the family behind a wall of flames with no way to escape. The deadly blaze erupted early Wednesday inside an 11th-floor apartment at the Patterson Houses in Mott Haven, where an electric bike had been positioned near the family’s only exit.

What began as a single battery fire turned into a family catastrophe. An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday, and by Friday, two teenage boys and their mother had also succumbed to their injuries, leaving the family’s father as the sole survivor.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed that the lithium-ion battery ignited inside the apartment’s kitchen, directly in the path of the front door. Firefighters rushed into the burning apartment and pulled all five family members from the flames, but four ultimately died.

Burning E-Bike Blocked Family’s Only Escape Route

The fire broke out around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at 320 Morris Avenue in the Bronx, sending firefighters racing to the New York City Housing Authority’s Patterson Houses complex.

Emergency crews arrived within four minutes and encountered intense flames inside the apartment. The burning electric bike was positioned near the entrance, cutting off the family’s escape route as smoke and flames spread through their home.

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore described the deadly placement of the battery-powered device during a news conference.

“It was placed at a spot in the kitchen that made it impossible for the residents to leave safely,” Bonsignore said.

Firefighters forced their way into the apartment and discovered one victim directly behind the door. Crews continued searching through the intense heat and smoke, eventually rescuing all five occupants.

The fire was brought under control by approximately 2 a.m. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the emergency response.

Mother and Three Sons Die as Father Remains Hospitalized

The youngest victim, identified as Zion Maine, died Wednesday after being pulled from the burning apartment.

On Friday, authorities confirmed that 33-year-old Syida Adams Patterson and two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, had died from their injuries.

Courtney Maine, 37, the surviving father, remained hospitalized following the fire. Reports on Friday differed on whether his condition had improved from critical to stable.

The deaths devastated a family whose apartment became impossible to escape once the battery ignited near the front door.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident a heartbreaking tragedy during a Wednesday news conference and praised firefighters for entering the burning apartment to rescue the trapped occupants.

“Frankly, without their heroism, more lives would have been lost today,” Mamdani said.

FDNY Warns Battery Fires Are Spreading Across New York City

The tragedy has renewed warnings about lithium-ion batteries used in electric bicycles, scooters and other rechargeable devices throughout New York City.

According to the FDNY, lithium-ion batteries were responsible for 401 fires, 74 injuries and six deaths in the city during 2026, based on figures released Wednesday before the full death toll from the Bronx fire was known.

That compares with 292 fires, 51 injuries and one death reported during 2025.

Fire officials warn that failing lithium-ion batteries can ignite rapidly, release toxic smoke and generate extreme temperatures, leaving residents little time to react.

The FDNY Foundation issued another safety warning Friday, urging residents to stop charging batteries overnight or leaving them connected to chargers unattended.

The department also recommends storing batteries and electric mobility devices outdoors whenever possible, purchasing equipment certified by nationally recognized testing laboratories and avoiding damaged batteries or incompatible chargers.

Most importantly, residents should never position electric bikes, scooters or charging equipment near doorways or other escape routes.

The Bronx fire demonstrated how quickly a battery-powered device can become a deadly obstacle.