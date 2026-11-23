Full closures in Monmouth, Middlesex and Burlington counties and a stalled tractor-trailer in Hudson County are slowing New Jersey drivers Monday morning.

NEW JERSEY – Drivers across New Jersey are running into full road closures Monday morning. A crash shut Route 138 in Wall Township, downed utility poles closed parts of Route 1 in New Brunswick and Route 68 in Mansfield, and a disabled tractor-trailer is causing delays at the Hackensack River drawbridge.

Here is where things stood as of 8:25 a.m., according to 511NJ:

Trouble Spots Right Now Wall Township, Route 138: A crash closed all eastbound lanes at Allenwood Road as of 8:20 a.m.

A crash closed all eastbound lanes at Allenwood Road as of 8:20 a.m. Kearny/Jersey City, Route 1&9 Truck: A disabled tractor-trailer on the northbound Hackensack River drawbridge had one of three lanes closed, the right lane, as of 8:25 a.m.

A disabled tractor-trailer on the northbound Hackensack River drawbridge had one of three lanes closed, the right lane, as of 8:25 a.m. New Brunswick, Route 1: A downed pole closed all southbound lanes at Route 18 starting around 4:57 a.m.

A downed pole closed all southbound lanes at Route 18 starting around 4:57 a.m. Mansfield Township, Route 68: A downed pole north of Mansfield Road closed the road in both directions starting around 6:34 a.m.

A downed pole north of Mansfield Road closed the road in both directions starting around 6:34 a.m. George Washington Bridge: Truck restrictions were in place on the lower level eastbound as of 5:01 a.m., though all lanes were open. Commercial vehicles coming from Route 46, Route 4 and the I-95 local lanes should stay left and use Exit 73 to exit from the I-95 express lanes.

In Monmouth County, Route 138 is one of the main routes between the Garden State Parkway and Route 18 and the Wall and Belmar area, so the eastbound closure at Allenwood Road can back traffic up onto the side roads. Drivers should leave extra time.

In New Brunswick, the Route 1 southbound closure at Route 18 sits at one of the busiest interchanges in Middlesex County during the morning rush. Detours there will likely add time for drivers headed toward Rutgers and points south.

The Route 68 closure in Mansfield affects drivers traveling between the New Jersey Turnpike, Route 206 and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Conditions can change quickly. Drivers can check live traffic, closures and camera views on 511NJ or by calling 511 before heading out.

For more New Jersey traffic and commuter news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: 511NJ, New Jersey Department of Transportation