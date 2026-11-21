Gas is now $3.55 a gallon at four Monmouth County stations. Two of the county’s own Assembly members want the state gas tax suspended, and Trenton hasn’t acted.

FREEHOLD, N.J. – Gas is getting cheaper in Monmouth County. Stations in Morganville, Hazlet, Howell and Manalapan were selling regular for $3.55 a gallon Saturday morning, and most of the county’s lowest prices are now under $3.60.

The drop is part of a national slide that began right after the Nov. 3 election. On Nov. 5, AAA put the national average at $4.10 a gallon. By Thursday it had fallen to $3.72, an 18-cent drop in a week, and it was about $3.69 on Friday. That’s roughly 40 cents in a little over two weeks.

Here’s Why Four Monmouth County stations had regular at $3.55 a gallon on Saturday, the county’s lowest price.

The national average is down about 40 cents since early November, according to AAA.

Crude oil has dropped even though tankers are still being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Monmouth Assembly members Vicky Flynn and Gerry Scharfenberger want the 49.1-cent state gas tax suspended. Gov. Mikie Sherrill opposes it.

AAA said three things are bringing prices down: cheaper crude oil, the switch to winter-blend fuel, which costs less to produce, and the usual drop in driving in the fall. Last week the national average dropped below $4 for the first time since July.

“Crude oil has fallen to the low $80 per barrel range, helping bring down pump prices,” AAA said.

Prices are still well above last year’s. A year ago the national average was close to $3.08, and AAA said November 2026 is the most expensive November for gas on record. A month ago drivers were paying $4.36.

AAA expects close to 73 million people to drive somewhere for Thanksgiving. The national average could fall about 15 more cents by the holiday, AAA said. That would keep it below the Thanksgiving record of $3.58, set in 2022.

All of this is happening while the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world’s oil, is still effectively closed. Iran has been mining the waterway since the war began Feb. 28 and attacks tankers that cross without its permission. The United States has blockaded Iranian ports and is escorting tankers through.

On Thursday, Iran’s navy said two tankers hit mines in the strait and “exploded.” At least three tankers were reported struck within a day. Separately, the Houthis in Yemen launched attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

New Jersey’s gas tax: A historical perspective

The oil market barely reacted. Brent crude was around $92 a barrel on Friday, U.S. crude was in the low $80s, and oil was on track for its third straight losing week. Gulf producers have sent exports by other routes and are close to pre-war volumes, OPEC+ is pumping more, and U.S. inventories are growing.

Monmouth Lawmakers Push for a Gas Tax Holiday

Two Monmouth County Republicans have led the push for state relief. Assembly members Vicky Flynn and Gerry Scharfenberger proposed suspending New Jersey’s gas tax until prices fall back to where they were before spring. The state tax is 49.1 cents a gallon on gasoline and 56.1 cents on diesel.

“Let’s give our residents even a temporary fix to the state’s perennial affordability crisis,” Flynn said. “Any little bit helps.”

If the tax were suspended from now through New Year’s Day, every gallon would cost 49 cents less during the holiday travel season. On a 15-gallon fill-up, that’s about $7.35 saved.

The gas tax goes to the state Transportation Trust Fund and raises about $2.1 billion a year, or roughly $40 million a week. A holiday through the end of the year would cost the fund about $240 million. A suspension would have to pass the Democrat-controlled Legislature and be signed by the governor. The gasoline tax already went up 4.2 cents on Jan. 1, and another adjustment under state law is due when 2027 begins.

Other states have already suspended or proposed suspending their gas taxes: Georgia: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the 33.3-cent tax in March and kept the suspension in place into June.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the 33.3-cent tax in March and kept the suspension in place into June. Indiana: Republican Gov. Mike Braun began a gas tax holiday in April and extended it every month until Nov. 4. “Affordability is my top priority,” Braun said.

Republican Gov. Mike Braun began a gas tax holiday in April and extended it every month until Nov. 4. “Affordability is my top priority,” Braun said. Massachusetts and Connecticut: Democratic Govs. Maura Healey and Ned Lamont both proposed suspensions.

Democratic Govs. Maura Healey and Ned Lamont both proposed suspensions. Florida: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would “happily sign” one if lawmakers passed it.

Sherrill has said no. She has argued that the tax keeps New Jersey’s roads and bridges funded, called keeping it “strategic and thoughtful,” and blamed President Donald Trump for the price spike.

“This is a disaster and crisis created by the President of the United States. He has no strategy, and now costs are going through the roof,” Sherrill said.

In 2022, as a congresswoman, Sherrill took the opposite position. When prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine, she called for a gas tax holiday “to ease prices at the pump.”

That was because it would have helped then-president Joe Biden. Now that Trump is in office, Sherrill continues to put the residents of New Jersey in the crosshairs of her own quest to the White House.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District, has also urged the governor to suspend the state tax. “New Jersey drivers are paying roughly 49 cents per gallon in state gas taxes on top of everything else,” Van Drew said.

None of the gas tax holiday bills has advanced in the Legislature.

Cheapest Gas in Monmouth County Right Now These were the lowest prices for regular in Monmouth County on Saturday morning, according to GasBuddy: Costco, 18 Route 9 North, Morganville: $3.55 (members) Costco, 2835 Route 35 North, Hazlet: $3.55 (members) BJ’s Gas, 5371 Route 9 North, Howell: $3.55 (members) Delta, 300 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan: $3.55 (cash) Conoco, 24 Route 35 South, Eatontown: $3.57 (cash) Lukoil, 3401 Route 9 North, Howell: $3.59 (cash) Liberty, 1705 Route 33 West, Neptune: $3.59 (cash) Conoco, 659 Route 36 North, Belford: $3.59 (cash) Valero, 391 Route 9 South, Manalapan: $3.61 (cash)

Prices can change during the day, and many stations charge more for credit than for cash.

Ocean County prices are similar, with the cheapest regular at $3.53 in Jackson. SNN has more coverage of gas prices, Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Ocean County.

Sources: AAA, GasBuddy, Office of Rep. Mikie Sherrill (2022), Office of the Governor of Georgia