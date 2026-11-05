Monmouth county man wins $1 million during jets game, dances across metlife field

A Tinton Falls project manager danced across the field with a giant lottery check after winning New Jersey’s Another Millionaire promotion during halftime.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – A 66-year-old Monmouth County man walked into MetLife Stadium feeling he was destined to become a millionaire, and by halftime, he was dancing across the field with a giant $1 million check. Michael Kozuch of Tinton Falls won the New Jersey Lottery’s Another Millionaire grand prize during Sunday’s New York Jets game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The New Jersey Lottery announced Wednesday, November 4, that Kozuch, a project manager for an accounting firm, had claimed the promotion’s top prize during the November 1 halftime ceremony. The celebration also brought a $100,000 prize to Ron Eils, an 83-year-old retired forklift operator from Pompton Plains.
Twenty lottery contestants entered the stadium already guaranteed $10,000 each, but only one would leave with the million-dollar grand prize. For Kozuch, who said he felt unusually confident about his chances before arriving, the dramatic announcement became an emotional moment he shared with thousands of football fans.
Tinton Falls Man Had a Feeling He Would Become a Millionaire
Kozuch arrived at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford believing something extraordinary might happen.
“Somehow I felt this was destiny,” he told New Jersey Lottery officials.
The feeling carried special meaning because his late mother had enjoyed playing scratch-off lottery games.
“My (late) parents were watching over me,” Kozuch said.
When his name was announced as the $1 million winner, he erupted into celebration, waving an oversized ceremonial check and dancing on the football field.
New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James A. Carey presented the check while fans cheered from the stands.
The moment became even more emotional when Kozuch called his wife, Cheryl, who was working at the time.
He wiped tears from his eyes while sharing the news, then heard his wife excitedly announce the win to her co-workers.
According to lottery officials, Cheryl also became emotional as the couple celebrated the unexpected windfall.
$100,000 Prize Goes to 83-Year-Old New Jersey Grandfather
The second-largest prize went to Ron Eils, an 83-year-old retired forklift operator from Pompton Plains.
Eils won $100,000 after reaching the final stage of the Another Millionaire promotion alongside Kozuch.
Before the grand-prize announcement, the two men shook hands and wished each other luck on the field.
“I had a good feeling,” Eils told lottery officials.
He attended the game with his son-in-law, who shares his July 11 birthday.
The family had hoped the numbers 7 and 11 would bring them good fortune during the promotion.
Eils plans to share his winnings with Audrey, his wife of 62 years, and their extended family.
His triplet granddaughters were among the fans watching from the stands when their grandfather received the six-figure prize.