Monroe Fire Company Revokes Former Member’s Access After Child CSM Arrest

Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 says the individual left more than two years ago and had pursued a professional fire service career.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ — Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 said it revoked any remaining access or privileges held by a former member after learning of the individual’s arrest involving serious criminal allegations.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera and Chief Griffin Banos of the Monroe Township Police Department announced today that Drew Martucci, 27, of Monroe Township, has been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into Online Child Exploitation.

In an October 21 statement, the company said Martucci had voluntarily departed more than two years earlier to pursue a professional career in the fire service.

“Upon learning of the allegations, we took precautionary measures to revoke any remaining access or privileges the individual may have retained within our organization,” the company said.

At the time of the arrest, Martucci was employed as a Jersey City Firefighter as well as an Old Bridge Firefighter. Immediately upon learning of the charges and arrest, Jersey City and Old Bridge Fire District 3 suspended Martucci without pay.

Company outlines screening procedures

The statement, issued under Chief Lonnie Pipero and President Christopher Alteria, said the company conducts criminal background checks on all prospective members as part of its established screening process.

“The safety and well-being of our community, particularly its children, remain our highest priorities,” the company said.

The company said the alleged conduct is inconsistent with the values and professional standards expected of its firefighters. It added that it would not speculate on the allegations or provide further comment regarding the ongoing investigation.

Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 issued an October 21 statement addressing the arrest of a former member.