A four-legged crime fighter is getting lifesaving protection thanks to a national charity.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – One of Monroe Township’s four-legged police officers is getting some serious backup, with K9 Stryker set to receive a custom-fitted protective vest designed to shield him from bullets and knife attacks while serving alongside his human partners.

The Monroe Township Police Department announced that Stryker will receive the body armor through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting law enforcement dogs across the country. The vest is expected to arrive within 10 weeks.

Photo: Monroe Township's Four-Legged Crime Fighter Getting Bulletproof Armor for Duty image 91

The new equipment will provide Stryker with an added layer of protection during potentially dangerous police operations. The department said the vest is being sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, which has supplied thousands of protective vests to police dogs nationwide.

K9 Stryker Getting Custom-Fitted Protection for Dangerous Police Work

Unlike ordinary dog harnesses, the protective equipment being provided to Stryker is designed specifically for the dangers faced by police K9 units.

The donated vest offers bullet and stab protection and is custom-fitted to the individual dog, according to the Monroe Township Police Department’s announcement.

Manufactured in the United States, the vests are described by the nonprofit as certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Each vest weighs approximately four to five pounds, carries a five-year warranty and has an estimated value of $1,800.

The gear is intended to help protect working police dogs when they encounter potentially dangerous situations in the line of duty.

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For Stryker, the donation means additional protective equipment will soon be available as he continues serving the Monroe Township Police Department in Middlesex County.

The department did not specify Stryker’s age, breed or particular law enforcement duties in its announcement.

National Charity Has Protected More Than 6,700 Police Dogs

The organization behind Stryker’s new body armor has been helping protect police dogs for more than 15 years.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a nonprofit organization that provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement K9 units throughout the United States.

According to the organization, it has donated more than 6,710 vests valued at approximately $6.9 million to police dogs in all 50 states.

Those donations have been made possible through contributions from individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors.

The organization’s vest program is available to actively employed, certified law enforcement dogs at least 20 months old.

Dogs whose protective vests have expired are also eligible to participate.

With an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s working across the country, the organization continues raising money to help departments equip their canine partners.

The nonprofit says a $1,050 contribution can sponsor one protective vest, even though each vest carries a stated value of approximately $1,800.

Residents Can Help Protect More Police K9 Officers

The donation to Stryker highlights a nationwide effort to provide police dogs with equipment intended to protect them while working alongside law enforcement officers.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount, allowing supporters to help sponsor additional body armor for canine units.

Residents interested in supporting the organization can visit www.vik9s.org for donation information, upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

The nonprofit can also be reached at 508-824-6978, and mailed contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

For the Monroe Township Police Department, Stryker’s new vest represents another measure of protection for a working police dog.

The department expects the equipment to be delivered within approximately 10 weeks of its announcement, giving Stryker a new piece of gear designed to help keep him safe on duty.