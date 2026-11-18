Monroe Township Police Department K9 Stryker is set to receive a custom-fitted bullet and stab protective vest donated through Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
A four-legged crime fighter is getting lifesaving protection thanks to a national charity.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – One of Monroe Township’s four-legged police officers is getting some serious backup, with K9 Stryker set to receive a custom-fitted protective vest designed to shield him from bullets and knife attacks while serving alongside his human partners.
The Monroe Township Police Department announced that Stryker will receive the body armor through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting law enforcement dogs across the country. The vest is expected to arrive within 10 weeks.
The new equipment will provide Stryker with an added layer of protection during potentially dangerous police operations. The department said the vest is being sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, which has supplied thousands of protective vests to police dogs nationwide.
K9 Stryker Getting Custom-Fitted Protection for Dangerous Police Work
Unlike ordinary dog harnesses, the protective equipment being provided to Stryker is designed specifically for the dangers faced by police K9 units.
Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news tha… Full bio →