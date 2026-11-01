Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Bus Runs Red Light in Berkeley Township

Police say a Stout’s Omnibus driver ran a red light on Mule Road, causing a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle to crash into the side of the bus and ejecting its rider onto the roadway.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured and airlifted to a trauma center Friday morning after a bus driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a collision at a busy Berkeley Township intersection. Police said the impact threw the motorcycle operator onto the roadway, leaving the rider semiconscious when emergency responders arrived.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:27 a.m. Friday, October 30, at the intersection of Mule Road and Edgebrook Drive South. Officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving injuries and discovered a white Can-Am Spyder motorcycle and a Stout’s Omnibus bus.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Westbrook Drive and proceeding straight toward Edgebrook Drive South. The bus was traveling northbound on Mule Road when its driver allegedly proceeded through a red traffic signal.

The motorcycle then collided with the driver’s side of the bus, causing the rider to be ejected onto the pavement. Police said the motorcycle operator suffered injuries of undetermined severity and was semiconscious following the crash.

Motorcycle Rider Flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center

Due to the rider’s condition, emergency personnel requested a medical evacuation helicopter to transport the injured motorcyclist to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The rider was airlifted for further medical evaluation and treatment. Police did not release the motorcyclist’s identity, age or an updated medical condition following the emergency transport.

The driver of the Stout’s Omnibus bus was not injured in the collision and declined medical attention at the scene. Authorities did not indicate whether passengers were aboard the bus at the time of the crash or whether the vehicle was operating on an assigned route.

Police identified the bus driver’s alleged failure to obey the red traffic signal as the contributing factor in their preliminary account of the collision. No information was provided about whether a traffic summons was issued or whether additional enforcement action is being considered.

Police Investigate Collision at Mule Road Intersection

Both vehicles required removal from the crash scene following the collision. Jersey Shore Towing removed the damaged Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, while Accurate Towing removed the Stout’s Omnibus bus at the owner’s request.

Police said both vehicles were cleared without further incident. The department did not provide an estimate of the damage sustained by either vehicle.

The incident involved a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, which places its operator in a more exposed position than occupants of an enclosed passenger vehicle or bus. Investigators have not released information about the rider’s protective equipment or other circumstances that may have affected the severity of the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, with police initially determining that the northbound bus entered the intersection against a red traffic signal before the motorcycle struck its driver’s side.

The collision left the motorcycle operator hospitalized after an emergency helicopter transport, while the bus driver escaped injury. Authorities have not announced an updated condition for the rider or any charges stemming from the October 30 crash.