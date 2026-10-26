Motorcyclist Ejected Over 150 Feet During Crash on South Hope Chapel Road in Jackson

Emergency crews prepared a landing zone at Jackson Liberty High School after a Sunday night collision on South Hope Chapel Road.

JACKSON, NJ — A man suffered serious injuries in a reported head-on collision between a motorcycle and a sedan on South Hope Chapel Road Sunday night.

Police, firefighters and medical personnel responded to the crash in eastern Jackson Township around 8:10 p.m. Responders found the injured man semiconscious and requested a medical helicopter.

First responders initially believed the incident was a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash due to the distance from the accident scene where the motorcyclist was initially found.

The man was listed in serious condition during the incident, but his status at this time is unknown.

Emergency crews requested a medical helicopter after a motorcycle and sedan collided on South Hope Chapel Road in Jackson.