Mount Laurel Gynecologist, 80, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Three Patients

Prosecutors say the reproductive endocrinologist assaulted the women during appointments at his office, and investigators are asking other possible victims to come forward.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. – An 80-year-old gynecologist who specializes in reproductive medicine has been charged with sexually assaulting three patients during appointments at his Mount Laurel office, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Timothy Hundall announced. Jerome Check, of Melrose Park, Pa., faces three counts of second-degree sexual assault. The charges are allegations, and Check is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Alleged Assaults Took Place in Exam Room

Prosecutors said the investigation found the assaults happened between December 2024 and March 2025. Check, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, was alone in the examination room with each patient at the time, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators also determined that two of the victims believed their visits would be informational only and did not expect an invasive exam until Check said it was necessary.

Case Heads to Grand Jury

Check was taken into custody in September and released after an appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The case is now being prepared for presentation to a grand jury, which will decide whether to issue an indictment.

Investigators Seek Additional Victims

Authorities said they are still looking for other possible victims. Anyone with relevant information about Check is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035 and ask for a detective in the Special Victims Unit. Tips can also be submitted online at burlpros.org/tips or by email to tips@mountlaurelpd.org.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Laurel Police Department conducted the investigation. Lead investigators are Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Megan Propati and Mount Laurel Detective Jordan Christian. Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, who supervises the office’s Special Victims Unit, is prosecuting the case. Follow more Burlington County news and Mount Laurel coverage on Shore News Network.