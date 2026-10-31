Multiple tractors and trailers burn in new jersey, closing route 73

Firefighters battled several burning commercial vehicles in Cedar Brook as crews established a water supply from Route 73

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ – Multiple tractors and trailers caught fire Friday evening in the Cedar Brook section of Winslow Township, prompting a large fire department response and a temporary closure of Route 73. No injuries or threats to the surrounding community were reported.

The Winslow Township Fire Department said it was dispatched by the Camden County Communications Center for an initial report of a vehicle fire. While crews were responding, they were advised that multiple tractors and trailers were involved.

Multiple tractors and trailers burn during a vehicle fire in the cedar brook section of winslow township on friday evening. Photo: winslow township fire department.

Battalion 25D arrived and confirmed the fire, according to the department. Engine 25 then deployed a 1.75-inch handline while Squad 25 established a water supply from a hydrant along Route 73.

“This temporarily caused the closure of Route 73,” the department said.

Water Tenders Called in as Firefighters Battle Blaze

Water tender apparatus from Winslow and Waterford townships responded to supplement the water supply operation. The additional equipment eventually allowed Route 73 to reopen while firefighters continued working at the scene.

Multiple tractors and trailers burn during a vehicle fire in the cedar brook section of winslow township on friday evening. Photo: winslow township fire department.

Crews deployed additional fire suppression lines before bringing the fire under control.

“Additional fire suppression handlines were deployed and the fire was extinguished,” the fire department said.

The incident was investigated by the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office. Authorities did not report what caused the fire.

“There were no reported injuries or threats to the community,” the department said.

Winslow firefighters were assisted by the Winslow Township Police Department, Winslow Township Emergency Medical Services, Waterford Township Fire Department, Camden County Department of Public Safety and the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Friday evening fire involving multiple tractors and trailers temporarily shut down Route 73 in the Cedar Brook section of Winslow Township before firefighters established additional water supplies and extinguished the blaze.

Multiple tractors an trailers caught fire in Winslow Township’s Cedar Brook section Friday, temporarily closing Route 73 as firefighters established water supplies and extinguished the blaze.