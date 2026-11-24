MARLBORO, N.J. – Marlboro has at least 10 churches, synagogues and Hindu temples, but no mosque. Members of the township’s Muslim community are now asking a federal judge to change that.

Property owner Mohammed Tahir and the Muslim Center, a Marlboro nonprofit, have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the township, its Zoning Board of Adjustment, the mayor and Township Council, and three council members: Michael Milman, Antoinette DiNuzzo and Nicholas Stella. The suit challenges the board’s denial of a proposed 13,337-square-foot mosque at 449 Tennent Road. It claims the township spent about five years stalling the application and then rejected it under pressure from residents and elected officials opposed to a mosque in town.

The plaintiffs are asking the U.S. District Court in Trenton to declare the denial unlawful, order the township to approve the mosque with reasonable conditions, and award damages. The case was filed Sept. 28 under docket number 3:26-cv-12766.

“The Marlboro Muslim community has never had a permanent place to gather and pray. I acquired this property to fulfill the community’s need for a mosque,” Tahir said. “For five years, we have done everything the township asked of us and waited patiently through delay after delay by the zoning board. All our community has ever wanted is a house of worship and to feel part of this town.”

According to the complaint, Marlboro’s Muslim families have met since 2015 in temporary spaces for Friday prayers, community events and children’s religious classes. More recently, they have used a township firehouse. The Tennent Road site is about 5 acres in the residential R-80 zone, where a small ranch house now stands. The plan called for 107 parking spaces to serve up to 264 worshippers.

Under Marlboro’s land use ordinance, houses of worship are not allowed by right anywhere in the township, and Tahir had to seek a use variance. The lawsuit argues that the ordinance itself discriminates against religion. It says houses of worship in residential zones face tougher requirements than comparable secular uses: “by making it harder to build a church, synagogue, or mosque than a restaurant or retail shop, the Township infringes on the sacred, constitutionally protected right to freely exercise one’s religion.”

Five Years, Canceled Hearings and a Campaign Promise

The complaint says the application turned into anything but a routine zoning matter. It describes a land use hearing that would normally wrap up within a few months, but instead dragged on for years as the board canceled and rescheduled hearings while opposition grew.

According to the suit, the board “tried to simply avoid the issue, repeatedly canceling and rescheduling hearings on the Application as a delay tactic that went on for years.” Tahir eventually went to court in 2025 to force the board to hold hearings and make a decision. Hearings resumed this spring, with crowds big enough that meetings were moved to Marlboro Middle School. The board later voted unanimously to deny the mosque, citing traffic, parking and a lack of sufficient information.

The plaintiffs call those reasons a cover. They say the board’s findings are “pretextual, flatly contradicted by the record, and inconsistent with the Board’s own prior decisions,” including approvals the board has given other houses of worship and secular institutions.

A large part of the complaint focuses on politics. It accuses the mayor and council members of having “openly campaigned on stopping the construction of the mosque” before the township’s primaries and elections.

The suit points directly to Stella. On Sept. 17, 2024, before he was elected to the council, Stella responded to a post about an upcoming hearing in a local residents’ Facebook group: “Don’t the people get a say. We don’t want this in our town!”

The complaint says Stella’s later campaign flyer asked whether voters knew the board was “about to approve a new 20,000 ft. worship house on Tennent Road,” and promised that “a vote for us is a vote to stop the development.” In an April 2025 comment under the flyer, the suit says, Stella noted that the council “DOES appoint the members of the town zoning board, which does have the authority to outright reject proposed projects/buildings.”

The complaint also cites a private meeting on April 17, 2026. According to the suit, Mayor Jonathan Hornik told the Muslim Center that the “location off of Tennent is always going to be a problem” because neighbors were complaining and “because it’s visible.” While the application was before the board in May, Hornik said he could not comment publicly but was following it closely.

In a March 21, 2025 Facebook post on the Marlboro NJ Residents page regarding the proposed mosque, Christina Milkie Russotto, the Marlboro School Board President from January 2022 to January 2024, commented: “They have ruined this town. Might as well move to New York.”

The lawsuit also says that after a deadly shooting at a San Diego mosque in May, the Muslim Center asked the mayor to arrange a police officer at the firehouse during Friday services, and the mayor ignored the request. The center got a police detail only after going directly to the Marlboro Police Department, according to the complaint.

The complaint collects dozens of social media posts and comments from hearings that the plaintiffs say show the anti-Muslim hostility behind the opposition. Some called Muslims violent, radical or terrorists. One commenter wrote that it is “either convert or kill.” Another posted an image reading “ERASE ISLAM FROM THE USA.” A former Marlboro school board president wrote, “They have ruined this town.”

According to the suit, sitting Board of Education member Danielle Bellomo urged residents in April to hold officials to promises made during the campaign: “Remember during election season when they said the mosque would never happen? Its time to hold elected officials to their campaign bullet points.”

At least one hearing was canceled because an oversized and unruly crowd showed up to oppose the mosque, the complaint says. Board member JoAnn Denton repeatedly told the audience, “We can’t have clapping. We can’t have booing, hissing, or anything.” The suit says that during the April 28 hearing, a resident confronted Tahir’s attorney and asked how she “sleeps at night.” Denton later noted on the record that “there was some inappropriate comment that made it to someone in this room during the break.”

Dr. Malik Khan, a Marlboro resident and internist who practices in neighboring Holmdel, said the hearings hurt local Muslim children.

“My children grew up in the Marlboro school system, and I wish they had more of a sense of belonging in their town. During the public hearings, some of the comments made against our community further took away their sense of home,” Khan said. “These kids belong here. And it’s not just about our kids. It’s about creating tolerance amongst all the youth of Marlboro.”

The plaintiffs are represented by the Law Firm of Omar T. Mohammedi LLC and the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. They claim violations of the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA), the First and Fourteenth Amendments, and the New Jersey Constitution. RLUIPA bars governments from using land use rules in a way that substantially burdens religious exercise unless the government shows a compelling interest pursued by the least restrictive means. It also separately bars discrimination against religious assemblies.

“Our client, a religious institution, contends that its constitutional and statutory rights have been violated by the zoning board’s decision, including serious concerns of discrimination based on its Islamic faith and the treatment of its congregation as outsiders within the community,” said Omar Mohammedi, managing partner of the firm.

Ronak Patel, a staff attorney with AALDEF, said the case follows a familiar pattern in New Jersey.

“New Jersey has seen this exact playbook before: delay a mosque application for years, subject it to extraordinary scrutiny, invoke Islamophobic tropes to justify a denial, and force the Muslim community to go to court to vindicate its rights,” Patel said. “From Bridgewater to Basking Ridge to Sayreville, Muslim communities have repeatedly had to turn to the courts simply to seek the same opportunity to build a house of worship that other faith communities enjoy.”

The record in those earlier cases has been costly for towns. Bridgewater paid nearly $8 million in 2014 to settle a lawsuit over a blocked mosque. In Bernards Township, the U.S. Department of Justice sued after the planning board rejected the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge in 2015. A federal judge ruled for the mosque in late 2016, and the township later settled. Bayonne faced a similar lawsuit after its zoning board voted down a mosque proposal in 2017. The Justice Department has also gone to court over a mosque denial in Sayreville.

The case adds to a string of land use and religious freedom fights in Monmouth County and neighboring Ocean County, where towns have faced lawsuits over houses of worship, eruvs and zoning rules affecting religious communities.

What to Know Who’s suing: Mohammed Tahir, who owns 449 Tennent Road, and the Muslim Center, a Marlboro nonprofit.

Mohammed Tahir, who owns 449 Tennent Road, and the Muslim Center, a Marlboro nonprofit. Who’s being sued: Marlboro Township, its Zoning Board of Adjustment, the mayor and council, and council members Michael Milman, Antoinette DiNuzzo and Nicholas Stella.

Marlboro Township, its Zoning Board of Adjustment, the mayor and council, and council members Michael Milman, Antoinette DiNuzzo and Nicholas Stella. What was denied: A 13,337-square-foot mosque with 107 parking spaces on about 5 acres in the R-80 residential zone.

A 13,337-square-foot mosque with 107 parking spaces on about 5 acres in the R-80 residential zone. The claims: Religious discrimination and a substantial burden on religious exercise under RLUIPA, the U.S. Constitution and the New Jersey Constitution.

Religious discrimination and a substantial burden on religious exercise under RLUIPA, the U.S. Constitution and the New Jersey Constitution. What they want: A ruling that the denial was unlawful, an order to approve the mosque with reasonable conditions, and damages.

A ruling that the denial was unlawful, an order to approve the mosque with reasonable conditions, and damages. The case: No. 3:26-cv-12766, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, filed Sept. 28.

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Sources: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Marlboro Township Zoning Board, U.S. Department of Justice