Myrtle Beach Police Capture Suspect Who Fled Traffic Stop Near Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A police presence near Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach ended Friday after officers took an individual into custody following an attempted escape from a traffic stop. The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed that the situation has been resolved and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to a statement posted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the incident began when an individual fled from a traffic stop, prompting a response from local law enforcement. Police alerted residents to the activity near Farrow Parkway.

Officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Police Department worked together to locate and apprehend the individual. Authorities confirmed that the person was taken into custody following the coordinated response.

Police did not immediately release the individual’s identity, the reason for the original traffic stop or whether criminal charges would be filed. The department also did not specify where the individual was apprehended.

Police Confirm No Ongoing Threat Near Farrow Parkway

In its public statement, the department said, “The situation has been resolved, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The department also acknowledged the assistance of neighboring law enforcement officers and residents during the incident. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and the assistance of our law enforcement partners,” police said.

The incident brought police activity to the Farrow Parkway area, but authorities have not reported any continuing danger or additional suspects being sought. No injuries were mentioned in the department’s announcement.

The individual remains in custody following the joint police response, according to the department’s statement. Further information about the traffic stop and any potential charges was not immediately available.

Myrtle Beach police say the incident near Farrow Parkway has been resolved after an individual fled a traffic stop and was apprehended with assistance from Horry County officers. Authorities have assured the public that the situation no longer poses a threat.