Myrtle Beach Police Detain Man Who Said There Would Be an “Explosion,” Bomb Squad Clears Celebrity Circle Area

Officers found a backpack, and EOD specialists and K9 teams cleared the area after the suspicious person was taken into custody.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Myrtle Beach police detained a person who said there would be an “explosion” in the area of the 1100 block of Celebrity Circle. Police said the area has been cleared by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and K9 teams, according to a 7:05 p.m. update from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A law enforcement presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Officers Find a Backpack

Officers responded to Celebrity Circle after getting a report of a suspicious person who made the statement about an explosion. Police said they detained the person and found a backpack.

The department said the area was secured while regional EOD specialists were called in to make sure it was safe. Officers asked the public to stay clear and give them space to work. After the sweep, police said the area was cleared by EOD and K9 teams.

Investigation Continues

Police have not released the name of the person in custody, what charges the person may face, or what was inside the backpack. The department did not say whether anyone was evacuated or injured.

Myrtle Beach police said they will post updates on the department’s social media accounts. Shore News Network will update this story as more details become available. Follow more South Carolina and Myrtle Beach coverage on SNN.