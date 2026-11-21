City crews cleaned up First Street, but police say nails may still be under parked cars. The person responsible was issued summonses.

ELIZABETH, N.J. – Elizabeth police are telling drivers on First Street to check around their cars before pulling out after nails were scattered along the road. Police said summonses were issued to the person responsible.

“The situation has been addressed, the roadway was cleaned and summonses were issued to the responsible party,” the Elizabeth Police Department said Friday.

City crews cleaned the street but could not reach nails under parked cars, police said.

“Although City crews cleared the roadway, they were unable to remove nails underneath parked vehicles,” the department said. “So before pulling off for the night, check around your vehicles for any leftover nails or debris.”

What to Know Where: First Street in Elizabeth

First Street in Elizabeth What happened: Nails were scattered along the roadway. Police issued summonses to the person responsible.

Nails were scattered along the roadway. Police issued summonses to the person responsible. Cleanup: City crews cleaned the street, but nails under parked cars may still be there.

City crews cleaned the street, but nails under parked cars may still be there. Before driving: Check the ground around your tires for nails or debris.

Check the ground around your tires for nails or debris. If your car was damaged: “Anyone who sustained damage to their vehicle may pick up a copy of their police report at HQ in 3 days,” police said.

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Sources: City of Elizabeth