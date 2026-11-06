Nearly $2 million in pennsylvania lottery winnings could go unclaimed forever

A $1 million raffle ticket, a $770,000 Cash 5 jackpot and a $200,000 Powerball prize could expire before year’s end unless their holders come forward.

MIDDLETOWN, PA – Nearly $2 million in Pennsylvania Lottery prizes are sitting unclaimed, and the clock is running out for three ticket holders who could lose their winnings forever. The prizes include a $1 million Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Williamsport, a $770,000 Cash 5 jackpot from Allegheny County and a $200,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Dauphin County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery issued an urgent reminder Thursday, November 5, encouraging players to search through old tickets before three approaching December deadlines. All three winning tickets remain unclaimed, representing a combined $1.97 million in prizes that could go unpaid.

The earliest deadline arrives December 15, when the $200,000 Powerball ticket expires. The $770,000 Cash 5 ticket follows on December 21, while the $1 million Millionaire Raffle ticket must be presented in person by December 31.

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Williamsport Still Unclaimed

The largest outstanding prize is a $1 million New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Lycoming County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Harvest Moon Inc., located at 535 Arch Street in Williamsport, sold the winning ticket for the January 3, 2026, drawing.

The winning raffle ticket number is 00188872.

Despite carrying a seven-figure prize, the ticket had not been claimed when lottery officials issued Thursday’s announcement.

The deadline to claim the $1 million prize is December 31, 2026.

Unlike the other two outstanding prizes, the Millionaire Raffle ticket must be presented in person at a Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office.

The lottery specifically warns that its offices will be closed January 1, 2027, for the New Year’s holiday.

Anyone holding the winning raffle ticket should contact lottery officials well ahead of the deadline to ensure there is enough time to complete the claim process.

A valid ticket matching all eight digits in the exact sequence is required to claim the prize.

The official Millionaire Raffle announcement provides additional information about the January drawing.

$770,000 Cash 5 Jackpot From Allegheny County Could Expire

The second-largest unclaimed prize is a $770,000 Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot from a December 21, 2025, drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle, located at 1671 Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township, Allegheny County.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn that evening:

11, 20, 31, 36 and 38.

Matching the complete combination earned the ticket a $770,000 jackpot before applicable tax withholding.

However, the prize had still not been claimed nearly 11 months after the drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has established December 21, 2026, as the deadline for filing the claim.

Unlike the Millionaire Raffle prize, the Cash 5 jackpot may be claimed by mail or through a Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office.

Players who purchased Cash 5 tickets in the Shaler Township area last December are being encouraged to check any old tickets they may still have.

The original Cash 5 jackpot announcement contains additional details about the winning ticket.

$200,000 Powerball Prize Has Earliest Expiration Date

The third outstanding ticket is worth $200,000 and was sold at Rutter’s in Dauphin County.

The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket came from the Rutter’s location at 2800 Vine Street in Londonderry Township.

It was purchased for the Monday, December 15, 2025, drawing.

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 59, 63 and 68, with 2 drawn as the red Powerball.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, qualifying for a prize that increased to $200,000 with Power Play.

The prize remains unclaimed, according to the November 5 announcement.

The claim deadline is Tuesday, December 15, 2026, making it the first of the three major prizes scheduled to expire.

The ticket holder can file a claim by mail or at a Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who purchased Powerball tickets in Dauphin County last December to verify their numbers before the deadline passes.

What Happens if Pennsylvania Lottery Prizes Go Unclaimed?

Under Pennsylvania law, draw-game prizes generally expire one year after the drawing date.

Once a winning ticket reaches its expiration deadline without a valid claim, the prize money remains in the Pennsylvania Lottery Fund.

Those funds are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, including transportation, prescription assistance, care services and other community programs.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the unclaimed prizes do not simply disappear from the system or transfer to another ticket holder.

Instead, the funds remain available for the agency’s designated public purposes.

Pennsylvania’s claim period is longer than those in some states, where lottery winners may have only 90 or 180 days to collect their prizes.

However, the one-year deadline is firm, and players are responsible for submitting their claims on time.

Pennsylvania Lottery Urges Players to Check Old Tickets Immediately

The lottery is encouraging residents to search wallets, purses, drawers, vehicles and other places where older lottery tickets may have been stored.

Players can verify their tickets using self-service scanners at participating retailers or the Ticket Checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official mobile app.

Anyone who discovers a winning ticket should immediately sign the back to help establish ownership.

The agency recommends contacting the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 for instructions before attempting to claim a major prize.

The state’s seven Lottery Area Offices are currently open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with appointments recommended.

Players should also understand that different lottery products have different expiration rules.

Draw-game prizes generally expire one year after the drawing, while scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game’s official end-sale date. Fast Play prizes expire one year after the purchase date.

For the three outstanding tickets announced Thursday, however, the most important dates are December 15, December 21 and December 31.