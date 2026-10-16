Netflix Slashes 1,000 Jobs, Raising Questions About Its $1 Billion New Jersey Studio Project

The streaming giant is eliminating 6% of its workforce and replacing its top content executive, but construction of its massive Fort Monmouth production campus is continuing with no announced cuts to the New Jersey project.

OCEANPORT, NJ — Netflix is eliminating approximately 1,000 jobs worldwide as the streaming giant restructures its operations, raising questions about the future of its ambitious $1 billion film and television production complex under construction at Fort Monmouth.

The company announced the layoffs Wednesday, October 14, affecting roughly 6% of its global workforce. The cuts primarily target employees in technology, product development, legal services and human resources.

A day later, Netflix announced another major change: Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria was leaving the company, with former Disney executive Peter Rice appointed to replace her effective October 26.

The developments come as Netflix faces pressure from competing streaming and entertainment platforms, slower growth in viewer engagement and investor concerns about spending.

But there is currently no public indication that Netflix has canceled, reduced or delayed its Fort Monmouth studio project because of the layoffs.

Fort Monmouth remains a major investment for Netflix

Netflix is transforming approximately 292 acres of the former Fort Monmouth military installation in Oceanport and Eatontown into a major East Coast production center.

The roughly $1 billion development is planned to include 12 soundstages totaling nearly 500,000 square feet, along with production offices and support facilities.

Netflix completed its property acquisition in January 2026, having announced plans for the redevelopment in 2022.

Construction reached a significant milestone on June 23, when crews installed the final structural beam on Stages 3 and 4.

The company’s most recent publicly announced construction schedule calls for the first phase to be completed in summer 2027, with another phase targeted for fall 2028.

The development is expected to generate nearly 4,000 construction jobs, although those positions are separate from Netflix’s permanent corporate workforce.

Netflix has already begun hiring for New Jersey studio

The company began advertising positions for its Fort Monmouth operation in February, including a director of studio operations and a site manager.

The advertised salary ranges reached $790,000 and $320,000, respectively, for those positions.

The initial recruitment marked a transition from construction planning toward preparing the future campus for operation.

Netflix has also reported filming more than 20 productions in New Jersey, including Happy Gilmore 2, The Rip and The Beast in Me.

What comes next for Netflix in New Jersey?

Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said the company remains focused on investing in its most important business priorities despite the workforce reduction.

The key indicators for Fort Monmouth will be whether construction milestones remain on schedule, whether local hiring continues and whether Netflix maintains its previously announced investment.

For now, the construction project is moving forward according to the latest public progress reports, even as the company’s global workforce contracts.

The layoffs represent a significant change at Netflix, but they are not evidence that the company is abandoning its planned New Jersey production hub.