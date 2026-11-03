New city quick stop hits $50k powerball prize

A neighborhood convenience store scores big in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

NEW CITY, N.Y. – A neighborhood convenience store in Rockland County has sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket, putting New City on the winning side of Monday night’s enormous lottery drawing. The prize came from Quick Stop on New Valley Road, where a ticket matched enough numbers to secure one of the game’s substantial non-jackpot payouts.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was sold at Quick Stop, located at 7 New Valley Road in New City, for the November 2 Powerball drawing. It was one of two third-prize-winning tickets sold in New York that night.

The winning combination was 7, 23, 29, 64 and 66, with 23 as the red Powerball. The Quick Stop ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball, earning $50,000 while the much larger national jackpot went unclaimed.

New Valley Road Store Lands Powerball Winner

The New City convenience store joined Wegmans in Auburn as the two New York retailers identified with third-prize tickets from Monday’s drawing.

Each store sold one ticket worth $50,000, producing a combined $100,000 in third-tier prizes across the state.

The New City ticket qualified for the prize by matching four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

Had all five white balls matched along with the red Powerball, the ticket would have captured the national jackpot. Matching all five white balls without the Powerball would have earned $1 million.

The lottery’s announcement provided the selling location and prize amount but did not disclose how the numbers were selected.

For the Rockland County retailer, the result adds a major Powerball-winning ticket to its sales history.

Rockland County Win Comes During Enormous Powerball Jackpot Run

The Quick Stop ticket was sold during a drawing that carried an estimated $804 million grand prize.

No ticket matched all six numbers Monday, allowing the jackpot to increase to an estimated $835 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The next drawing is scheduled for November 4 at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time, with an estimated cash option of $357.9 million before taxes.

According to Powerball’s official November 2 results, the Power Play multiplier was 4X.

Power Play is an optional feature that can increase qualifying non-jackpot prizes. The New City ticket was announced as a standard $50,000 third-prize winner.

New York Lottery Ticket Carries One-Year Claim Deadline

Powerball players in New York have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes from valid winning tickets.

For the Quick Stop ticket, the claim deadline is November 2, 2027.

Players can verify results and review prize procedures through the official New York Lottery website.

The agency reported contributing $3.6 billion to New York public schools during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.