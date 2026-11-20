Phomopsis stem blight showed up in New Jersey asparagus fields last year and came back in 2026. Rutgers scientists say farmers are now spraying fungicide four times as often as before.

BRIDGETON, N.J. — A fungal disease never before seen in New Jersey asparagus is forcing some growers to apply fungicides as many as 16 times a season, four times as often as they used to.

The disease, Phomopsis stem blight, first appeared in New Jersey asparagus fields in late summer 2025 and returned this year, according to researchers at the Rutgers Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Bridgeton.

What is threatening New Jersey’s asparagus crop? Phomopsis stem blight was first found in New Jersey asparagus in late summer 2025 and returned in 2026.

Some growers now spray fungicide up to 16 times a season, about four times their old rate.

Rutgers plant pathologist Andy Wyenandt says growers have never had to control this disease before.

The Bridgeton research farm is also testing AI weed sprayers, laser and electric weed killers, and solar panels over crops.

Rutgers plant pathologist Andy Wyenandt runs what he calls a “mini-CSI lab for dead vegetables.” Farmers bring him diseased or damaged crops, and he gives them a fast diagnosis and advice on what to do next.

Wyenandt said the new blight has researchers worried because New Jersey asparagus growers have never had to manage it. More spraying means higher costs for farmers already squeezed by labor, fuel and equipment prices, and growers have little local experience to rely on.

Lasers, AI and Solar Panels in the Fields

The asparagus disease is one of several projects underway at the 305-acre South Jersey research farm.

Rutgers scientists are testing AI-guided equipment that can spot individual weeds and spray only those plants, cutting down on herbicide use. Researchers are also trying out machines that kill weeds with lasers or with electricity.

Young asparagus growing in New Jersey. Photo by Natalia Golubnycha

Another set of experiments looks at agrivoltaics, which combines solar panels and crops on the same farmland. Researchers are studying whether farmers can keep growing food under or between panels while earning extra money from solar energy.

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The results are expected to help shape New Jersey’s planned permanent agrivoltaics law. They could also help farmers judge offers from solar developers, who have been courting South Jersey landowners for years.

A Rutgers Honors College class recently toured the center to see how the farm’s research responds to problems facing New Jersey growers. Rutgers published an account of the visit, with photos of the projects.

Sources: Rutgers University, Rutgers Agricultural Research and Extension Center