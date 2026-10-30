New Jersey 7-Eleven Goes Up in Smoke as Firefighters Battle Pennsauken Blaze

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – A fire broke out at a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken’s Hillcrest neighborhood on October 19, prompting an all-hands response and additional firefighting assistance from surrounding communities. The blaze occurred in the 6000 block of Westfield Avenue, where a 7-Eleven convenience store was reportedly involved.

According to the Pennsauken Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a single-story commercial building. The department reported that an all-hands alarm was transmitted, along with a special call for additional resources.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The Pennsauken Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Where it happened 7-ELEVEN WESTFIELD AVE, PENNSAUKEN

Multiple Camden County Fire Departments Respond

Firefighters from several neighboring communities provided support during the Pennsauken fire, bringing additional personnel and resources to the scene.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department, Collingswood Fire Department, Westmont Fire Company No. 1 and Haddon Fire Company No. 1 were among the agencies providing fireground support. Camden County Fire Coordinators also assisted with the response.

The fire occurred along Westfield Avenue in the Hillcrest section of Pennsauken Township, a commercial corridor in Camden County. The fire department did not specify how long crews remained at the scene or what caused the blaze.

The Pennsauken Fire Marshal continues to investigate the incident. No injuries were reported, and authorities have not released an official damage estimate.