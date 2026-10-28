New Jersey Attorney General Takes AR-15 Ban Fight to Supreme Court Ahead of December Showdown

New Jersey is leading a multistate effort to defend restrictions on AR-15-style rifles as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear two major Second Amendment cases that could affect gun laws nationwide.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport is taking the fight over assault weapons restrictions to the U.S. Supreme Court, co-leading a coalition of 19 attorneys general in defense of state and local laws limiting access to AR-15-style rifles. The coalition filed an amicus brief Wednesday ahead of December 2 oral arguments in two cases challenging gun restrictions in Illinois and Connecticut.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, the filing supports Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut as the justices consider whether restrictions on certain semiautomatic firearms violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments. A ruling is expected before the Supreme Court’s current term concludes next summer.

New Jersey argues states have power to restrict AR-15 rifles

Davenport and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell are leading the coalition, which argues that governments have historically maintained authority to regulate weapons considered unusually dangerous. Their filing contends that restrictions on AR-15 and AK-47-style rifles are consistent with the nation’s longstanding tradition of firearm regulation.

“When especially dangerous weapons inflict mass casualties and turn schools, houses of worship, nightclubs, and grocery stores into war zones, states must be able to act to protect the public,” Davenport said.

“That’s why we are leading a multistate coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to recognize that states have the power to regulate lethal battlefield weapons like AR-15s,” she added.

The attorney general said New Jersey would continue pursuing policies intended to reduce gun violence, including restrictions on firearms the state considers particularly dangerous.

“Let me be clear: We will do everything in our power to combat all forms of gun violence, including by keeping especially dangerous weapons off our streets,” Davenport said.

Supreme Court to hear challenges involving Illinois and Connecticut

The two cases, Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins, involve challenges to restrictions on semiautomatic firearms. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the consolidated cases on December 2, with a decision anticipated by summer 2027.

Cook County first adopted assault weapons restrictions in 1993 and expanded them through the Blair Holt Assault Weapons Ban in 2006. The ordinance was named for the 16-year-old son of a Chicago police officer who was fatally shot aboard a city bus after school.

Connecticut strengthened its existing assault weapons restrictions following the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012. Twenty children and six educators were killed when a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire at the school.

The cases raise a constitutional question about how far states and local governments may go in restricting firearms covered by their assault weapons laws. The challengers contest the legality of those restrictions under the Second Amendment, while the states defending them argue that the measures fall within historically recognized government powers.

Coalition cites centuries of firearm regulation

In the amicus brief, the attorneys general argue that restrictions on unusually dangerous weapons have roots extending to 14th-century England. They contend that this history supports modern limits on certain semiautomatic rifles under the constitutional framework established in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

That Supreme Court decision requires firearm regulations to be evaluated against the nation’s historical tradition of gun regulation. The coalition maintains that the Illinois and Connecticut laws satisfy that standard because governments have long regulated weapons viewed as presenting exceptional public safety risks.

The states also argue that restrictions on assault weapons can help reduce mass shootings and their severity. Those claims form part of the coalition’s defense of the laws, rather than findings the Supreme Court has made in the pending cases.

Joining New Jersey and Massachusetts are Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.

For New Jersey, the outcome could have implications for the state’s own assault firearms restrictions and future challenges to similar laws. The Supreme Court’s ruling may help determine how much authority state and local governments retain to regulate semiautomatic rifles under the Second Amendment.