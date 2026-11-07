New Jersey Car Insurance Minimums Could Climb Again Under New Bill Because of Uninsured Drivers

Ocean County Assemblymen Paul Kanitra and Gregory McGuckin want standard policies to carry at least $50,000/$100,000 in coverage. That’s well above the $35,000/$70,000 floor New Jersey drivers have had to carry since January.

New Jersey drivers absorbed one round of higher insurance minimums at the start of the year, and two Shore lawmakers now want them raised again. Assemblymen Paul Kanitra (R-Point Pleasant Beach) and Gregory McGuckin (R-Toms River), who represent the 10th Legislative District in parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties, are backing Assembly Bill 280. The bill would raise the required liability, uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage on standard auto policies to $50,000 for one person hurt or killed in a crash and $100,000 when more than one person is hurt or killed.

The bill was introduced on January 13, the first day of the new legislative session, and referred to the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee. It brings back a measure the same two lawmakers sponsored in the previous session.

What Would Change for Drivers

Under the state’s two-step phase-in, which ended on January 1, a standard New Jersey auto policy must now carry at least $35,000 per person and $70,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, plus $25,000 for property damage. The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance told insurers that those limits apply to every new and renewal policy issued on or after that date.

The Kanitra-McGuckin bill would raise the bodily injury floor by another $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage would rise to the same $50,000/$100,000 levels. That’s the protection a driver’s own policy provides when the other car has little or no insurance, or when the at-fault driver flees.

Property damage coverage from uninsured and underinsured drivers would be set at $25,000 per accident, except in hit-and-run cases, with the existing $500 exclusion still in place.

The bill also reaches the state’s bare-bones basic policy, often chosen by drivers trying to keep premiums as low as possible. Its required property damage liability would triple, from $5,000 to $15,000 per accident.

Bigger Coverage, Bigger Questions on Cost

The measure is part of a long-running debate in Trenton over whether state minimums keep up with the real cost of a serious crash. Hospital bills and repair costs can easily run past current limits, and that leaves injured drivers chasing the gap.

The other side of the debate is the premium bill. Higher required coverage generally means higher prices for drivers who buy only the minimum, and that cost is a recurring point of contention whenever lawmakers move the floor. The full text of Assembly Bill 280 is posted on the New Jersey Legislature’s website.

For now, the bill sits in committee. It would need hearings and votes in both houses, and the governor’s signature, before any local driver sees a change at renewal time. It’s one of several insurance proposals in the current session that could hit New Jersey households in the wallet, a running business and politics story as the 2026-2027 session moves forward.