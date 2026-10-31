New Jersey Carpenter Wins $2 Million, Pays Off Mortgage and Keeps His Day Job

One number from $345 million, but he’s still showing up for work.

BAYVILLE, N.J. – An Ocean County carpenter just became $2 million richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a neighborhood convenience store, but don’t expect him to hang up his tool belt. The longtime lottery player came within one digit of hitting a massive $345 million jackpot, then stunned his wife with the news before heading right back to work.

The winning ticket was purchased at Country Food Market, located at 941 Route 9 in Bayville, for the October 6 Mega Millions drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, the carpenter matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize, which doubled to $2 million thanks to a randomly assigned 2X multiplier.

His previous lottery wins had never topped $1,500. This time, a routine ticket check delivered a seven-figure surprise that left him staring at the numbers in disbelief.

Carpenter Nearly Hits $345 Million Jackpot in Bayville

The winner, whose name was not disclosed by lottery officials, regularly purchases tickets at the Bayville convenience store and checks his numbers before buying tickets for upcoming drawings.

When he examined his Quick Pick ticket on October 8, he discovered that all five white balls matched the winning combination of 26, 32, 42, 51 and 54.

His ticket displayed 21 as the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Ball was 22, leaving him just one digit away from the full $345 million jackpot.

Initially, he believed he had won $1 million. Then he noticed the automatic 2X multiplier, which doubled his prize to $2 million.

Even after visiting lottery headquarters with his wife to claim the winnings, the carpenter was having trouble processing his newfound fortune.

“I still don’t believe it,” he said.

The couple spent the evening at home discussing their unexpected windfall and even shared the exciting news with their dog, whom they trusted to keep the family’s secret.

The excitement made sleeping difficult. But when morning arrived, the newly minted millionaire did something entirely ordinary.

He went to work.

$2 Million Winner Has No Plans to Retire

For many lottery players, a $2 million payday might mean an immediate farewell to the daily grind.

Not for this Ocean County carpenter.

He plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and tackle some home remodeling projects, but retiring from the construction trade is not part of his plans.

“I am not going to sit around,” he told lottery officials. “I love to work. Building things with my own hands is who I am.”

His determination to keep working stands out in a story that could have ended with an early retirement and a permanent vacation.

Instead, the carpenter intends to continue doing the work he enjoys, only now with a substantial financial cushion and the opportunity to make improvements to his own home.

The prize was made possible by a Mega Millions rule change introduced in April 2025, which assigns every ticket a random multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X for non-jackpot prizes.

For this particular carpenter, the 2X multiplier meant the difference between becoming a millionaire and walking away with twice that amount.

Another New Jersey Lottery Player Claims Nearly $1.8 Million

The Bayville carpenter wasn’t the only New Jersey resident celebrating a major lottery payday.

An Essex County man recently claimed a $1,784,870 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the October 3 drawing, continuing a remarkable stretch of big-money lottery wins across the Garden State.

That winning ticket was purchased at El Caballo Blanco #2, located at 690 Mount Prospect Avenue in Newark.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers were 05, 10, 15, 16 and 18.

Much like the carpenter in Ocean County, the Essex County winner contacted his wife immediately after discovering his good fortune.

The two winning stories come as New Jersey Lottery players continue chasing major jackpots through Mega Millions, Powerball and Jersey Cash 5.

The Mega Millions jackpot had climbed to $463 million heading into Friday’s October 30 drawing, according to the lottery’s Thursday announcement.

For the carpenter in Bayville, however, the next big decision has already been made.

The mortgage is getting paid off, the house is getting some upgrades, and the tool belt is staying right where it belongs.