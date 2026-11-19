Dexter vanished after a family moved to New Egypt in 2020. Six years later, one microchip brought him home.

NEW EGYPT, NJ – A New Jersey family that had given up hope of ever seeing its missing cat again is celebrating an extraordinary reunion after Dexter, a pet that disappeared in 2020, was found alive just one mile from the family’s home.

The cat vanished shortly after his owners moved to New Egypt six years ago, when a door was accidentally left open and several household cats escaped. Most eventually returned, but Dexter and one other cat remained missing despite the family’s efforts to find them.

Photo: New Jersey Cat Missing for Six Years Found Just One Mile From Home in Stunning Reunion image 103

That changed this week when a woman named Kristina trapped a cat and brought him to a veterinary clinic to be scanned for a microchip. The scan identified him as Dexter, setting off a phone call that his owner initially thought might be a scam.

Dexter Vanished Just Weeks After Family Moved to New Egypt

The ordeal began in 2020, when Dexter’s family had been living in their New Egypt home for only a few weeks.

According to an emotional social media account shared by the owner, someone accidentally left a door open, allowing the family’s cats to get outside.

Most made their way back home.

Dexter and another cat did not.

The owner spent considerable time trying to locate and trap the missing pets, hoping they were still somewhere nearby.

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As the months passed without success, the possibility of another reunion began to feel increasingly remote.

“Eventually, as time went on, I had to accept that I might never see them again,” the owner wrote.

Six years passed.

The family had no idea where Dexter had gone, whether someone had taken him in or how he might have survived.

Then came a phone call that changed everything.

Microchip Scan Reveals Missing Cat’s Identity After Six Years

The reunion began when Kristina trapped a cat and arranged for him to be taken to a clinic.

There, a microchip scan revealed that the animal was Dexter, the cat who had been missing since 2020.

A woman named Elaine contacted the owner with the news.

The call was so unexpected that the owner initially suspected someone might be attempting a scam.

Recognizing Elaine’s voice helped make the news believable.

“Sure enough… IT WAS DEXTER,” the owner wrote in the social media post.

Even more astonishing was the location where Dexter had been found.

He was trapped approximately one mile from the family’s home.

Photo: New Jersey Cat Missing for Six Years Found Just One Mile From Home in Stunning Reunion image 104

After six years of wondering where their cat had gone, the family learned he had been found remarkably close to where he first disappeared.

“One mile. All this time,” the owner wrote.

The account did not explain where Dexter had spent the intervening years or whether anyone had been regularly feeding or sheltering him.

Missing Cat Spent More Than Half His Life Away From Family

Dexter’s return carried additional emotional weight because of how long he had been part of the family before disappearing.

His owner adopted him in 2016 from Calling All Cats Rescues Farm Sanctuary.

Dexter is now estimated to be approximately 10 years old.

That means he spent more than half his life away from the family that adopted him.

The owner said there are still many unanswered questions about what happened during those years.

Nobody has established how Dexter survived, where he stayed or why he remained so close to home without being reunited with his family.

The owner is now hoping anyone who may have cared for Dexter during his disappearance will come forward.

“IF YOU WERE THAT PERSON TAKING CARE OF DEXTER FOR THE LAST 6 YEARS, PLEASE PLEASE REACH OUT,” the owner wrote.

The family also expressed gratitude to Elaine, Kristina and everyone involved in making sure the cat was scanned for a microchip.

Dexter’s Reunion Shows Why Pet Microchips Matter

For Dexter’s family, the reunion came down to one important detail: he had a microchip that allowed the people who found him to connect him with his owner.

A pet microchip is a small identification device that can be scanned by veterinary clinics and animal shelters.

When the chip’s identification number is connected to current owner information, it can help reunite a lost animal with its family.

In Dexter’s case, the scan helped resolve a mystery that had lasted six years.

His owner shared a message for other pet owners after the reunion.

“MICROCHIP YOUR ANIMALS PEOPLE!”

The experience also illustrates why keeping microchip registration and contact information current is important, especially after moving to a new home.

For the New Egypt family, though, the most important outcome is that Dexter is finally back.

The owner summed up the reunion in one emotional declaration.

“SIX YEARS LATER, DEXTER IS HOME.”

Sources: First-person social media account from Dexter’s owner describing his 2020 disappearance, recovery in November 2026 and reunion; Calling All Cats Rescues Farm Sanctuary identified by the owner as Dexter’s adoption organization.