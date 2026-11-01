New Jersey Child Offender Skips Court Date, Lands on Most Wanted List

Prosecutors are searching for a Warren Township man accused in a 2023 child sexual assault case who is now wanted for failing to appear in court.

SOMERVILLE, NJ – The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has named a man wanted in connection with a child sexual assault case as its Fugitive of the Month for November 2026. Authorities are asking the public to help locate Benjamin F. Monterroso-Morales, whose last known address was in Warren Township.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

Monterroso-Morales, 50, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault involving a minor in April 2023. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit is seeking information about his whereabouts.

According to the wanted notice released by Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Chief of Detectives Meredith McKay, Monterroso-Morales faces an underlying charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by a caretaker involving sexual conduct.

He also faces a second-degree charge of sexual assault involving sexual contact with a victim younger than 13, with the defendant alleged to have been at least four years older than the victim. Both underlying offenses were reported to have occurred in Warren Township in April 2023.

Prosecutors Release Description of Wanted Man

The prosecutor’s office released a photograph and identifying information for Monterroso-Morales as part of its November fugitive alert.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

He is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His date of birth is listed as November 30, 1975, and authorities identified Warren Township as his last known address.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed where Monterroso-Morales may currently be staying or the circumstances surrounding his failure to appear in court. The notice does not specify when the arrest warrant was issued or whether authorities believe he remains in New Jersey.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

The Fugitive Unit is seeking information from anyone who may have seen him or knows his current location. Prosecutors have not announced an arrest in the case.

Somerset County Authorities Ask Public Not to Approach Fugitive

Authorities are urging residents with information about Monterroso-Morales to contact investigators rather than attempting to locate or detain him themselves.

The prosecutor’s office specifically warned the public, “You SHOULD NOT take any police-action yourself other than to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit.”

Anyone with information can contact the Fugitive Unit at 908-231-7100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Residents can submit information, including photographs and videos, through the anonymous SCPO.TIPS reporting system. Authorities said tips will remain confidential and requested that information not be posted on the prosecutor’s office social media pages.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }