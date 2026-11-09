The Democrat won a second full term by more than 119,000 votes in unofficial returns while waiting to go to trial on federal charges from a 2025 clash outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center. A conviction would not automatically cost her the seat.

NEWARK, N.J. — Eighteen months after federal agents and a Newark congresswoman were caught on video in a shoving match outside an immigration jail, voters in New Jersey’s 10th District gave their answer. They re-elected her by one of the biggest margins in the state.

Rep. LaMonica McIver won 85% of the vote on Nov. 3 against Republican Carmen Bucco, who got 16%. When the same two candidates met in 2024, McIver won 74%.

Unofficial returns as of Nov. 4 showed McIver with 146,699 votes to Bucco’s 27,192. She led in all three counties the district covers: Essex, Hudson and Union.

She did it while facing federal charges that could bring years in prison, and about a month after giving birth to her second child.

Who is LaMonica McIver?

McIver, 40, came up through Newark politics and served as president of the Newark City Council. She first won the 10th District seat in a September 2024 special election, after the death of Rep. Donald Payne Jr.

Turnout in that special election was about 6.6%. McIver won with roughly 81% of the vote, the fewest total votes for a winning New Jersey House candidate since 1918.

Two months later she won her first full term with 182,020 votes, or 74.4%, to Bucco’s 54,405.

The district is majority-Black and covers parts of Newark and Jersey City and their suburbs. It stretches from East Orange, Irvington and West Orange to Union Township, Roselle and Cranford.

Photo: new jersey congresswoman facing prison time wins re-election, but what happens to her seat if she's convicted and goes to prison?

May 9, 2025: What happened at Delaney Hall

McIver went to Delaney Hall with fellow New Jersey Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Rob Menendez for what they called a congressional oversight visit. The 1,000-bed detention center, run by the private prison company GEO Group, had started housing ICE detainees on May 1.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was also there. Federal agents arrested him for trespassing, a charge that was later dropped.

Delaney hall

Prosecutors say things turned physical when agents moved in to arrest the mayor. According to the Justice Department’s announcement of the indictment, McIver and others “surrounded the Mayor and prevented the officers from handcuffing him.”

The indictment alleges McIver slammed her forearm into one officer’s body and grabbed at him to hold him back.

McIver tells a very different story. The day after the visit, she said she had “witnessed firsthand the chaos and cruelty that defines the Trump administration’s immigration policy.”

When charges came, she said it was ICE agents who created an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation by choosing to arrest Baraka.

The charges

Alina Habba, then the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey, first charged McIver in a criminal complaint in May 2025. A grand jury returned a three-count indictment in June, accusing her of forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officers.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Taken together, the counts carry a combined maximum of 17 years in prison, a figure McIver has cited herself. Maximum sentences are rarely imposed, though, especially on defendants with no criminal record.

Her attorney, former U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman, called the decision to charge her “spectacularly inappropriate.” He argued she was doing her job as a member of Congress.

Trump and Republicans: ‘She was out of control’

President Donald Trump backed the prosecution right away. When a reporter at the Capitol asked whether his Justice Department had been weaponized against a congresswoman, he dismissed the question.

“Oh, give me a break. Did you see her? She was out of control,” Trump said.

In the same exchange, he declared that “the days of woke are over.”

Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the charges followed a review of the video and a full investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

“No one is above the law,” her statement said.

Before the charges, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who chaired Trump’s 2024 campaign in New Jersey, defended the facility. He said Delaney Hall holds people charged with serious crimes, including murder.

In September 2025, Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins forced a vote to censure McIver and remove her from the House Homeland Security Committee. That committee oversees ICE, the agency at the center of her case.

The House killed the measure 215-207. Five Republicans joined every Democrat, and two more voted present.

Higgins said afterward that he would not have pushed the resolution if McIver had stepped off the committee on her own.

Several Republicans who broke ranks said the House Ethics Committee should finish its own review first. The committee is required to open one whenever a member is indicted.

“I want the Ethics Committee to finish their report on this matter,” said Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

McIver celebrated the vote. “I won’t back down. Not now. Not ever,” she said.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also drafted an expulsion resolution, but she never filed it in a form that would force a floor vote.

Democrats rally, including the then future governor

New Jersey Democrats lined up behind her quickly. Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim and Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Frank Pallone Jr. all backed McIver.

So did Mikie Sherrill, then a congresswoman running for governor and now governor. She called the indictment “another brazen and unlawful abuse of power” by Habba.

Sherrill said members of Congress have the right to inspect federal facilities on behalf of their constituents, and pledged to keep standing with McIver.

Menendez, who was at Delaney Hall that day, showed up again when her appeal was argued in June 2026.

“We’re all here to support her as she continues to challenge this,” Menendez said.

The courts: No immunity, for now

McIver’s main defense is constitutional. She argues the Speech or Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers’ legislative acts, covers an oversight visit to a federal facility.

U.S. District Judge Jamel Semper disagreed. He found the alleged conduct did not happen during her inspection of the facility.

A trial that had been set for November 2025 was postponed while the appeals played out.

On Aug. 26, 2026, a divided Third Circuit panel largely upheld Semper’s ruling in a 49-page opinion. Judge Cindy Chung wrote for the majority, joined by Judge Stephanos Bibas.

“The charged conduct … is unambiguously non-legislative,” Chung wrote in the Third Circuit’s opinion.

The panel rejected immunity for two of the three counts and sent the third back to Semper to decide whether legislative acts were involved. Judge Thomas Ambro dissented.

McIver said the ruling would not stop her from doing her job.

Rep. Analilia Mejia, the Democrat who succeeded Sherrill in the 11th District, said the decision “sets a dangerous precedent.”

In October, McIver asked the full Third Circuit to rehear the case. “I will fight like hell,” she said.

A pregnancy, in the middle of it all

While the case dragged on, McIver went public with something deeply personal.

She wrote about years of fertility struggles caused by uterine fibroids, and about turning to IVF for her second pregnancy.

She acknowledged that some people would find it crazy to get pregnant while facing 17 years in prison.

“This is something I couldn’t let be consumed by this administration,” she wrote.

“I refuse to let them take my joy or my future,” she added.

Her daughter was born Oct. 1, about a month before Election Day.

The criticism

Supporters see a lawmaker punished for oversight. Critics see a member of Congress who physically got between federal agents and an arrest, and say no title should excuse that.

For Republicans, the video is the case. They argue that an elected official who sits on the committee overseeing ICE had no business putting her hands on ICE agents. Higgins called his censure resolution legitimate and necessary, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said it had more merit than any censure measure he had seen.

Even some who doubt the prosecution say the case has kept a sitting member on the Homeland Security Committee while she is a criminal defendant in a case brought by the department that committee oversees.

Some attacks went well beyond policy. Far-right activist Laura Loomer, a Trump ally, attacked McIver with a racist and sexist slur in September 2026. Georgetown political scientist Nola Haynes condemned it.

“It is racism and misogyny, full stop,” Haynes said.

What happens if she’s convicted?

Photo: new jersey congresswoman facing prison time wins re-election, but what happens to her seat if she's convicted and goes to prison?

Does she lose her seat automatically? No. The Constitution sets only three requirements for House members: they must be at least 25, have been U.S. citizens for seven years, and live in the state they represent. A criminal conviction is not on the list, and in 1969 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Powell v. McCormack that the House cannot add new qualifications.

Can the House remove her? Only by expulsion, which takes a two-thirds vote. That is rare. The House expelled Michael “Ozzie” Myers after his Abscam bribery conviction in 1980 and James Traficant after his conviction in 2002, and expelled George Santos in 2023 without a conviction. With Democrats taking over the House in January, expulsion would need large numbers of her own party to vote for it.

Could she still vote? House rules tell any member convicted of a crime punishable by two or more years in prison to stop voting on the floor and to stay out of committee business. That lasts until a court restores the presumption of innocence, such as by overturning the conviction, or until the member is re-elected. The two felony counts that survived the appeal meet that threshold. It is a House rule, not a law, and the House enforces it.

What if she gets probation or house arrest? Nothing in the Constitution bars a member on probation or home confinement from serving. The practical limits come from the court. A judge controls travel, and a member who needs permission to leave New Jersey cannot easily commute to Washington. The voting restriction under House rules would still apply.

What if she goes to prison for six months, a year or two? She would technically still hold the seat unless she resigned or was expelled, but she could not do the job. Historically, most members in that position have resigned. Reps. Chaka Fattah, Duncan Hunter and Jeff Fortenberry all stepped down after convictions or guilty pleas.

Could she run again or come back after serving time? Yes. A felony conviction does not bar anyone from running for Congress or serving in it. Voters could re-elect her. In 1798, Vermont Rep. Matthew Lyon won re-election from a jail cell, and Traficant ran for his old seat from prison in 2002, though he lost.

Who would replace her if the seat opened? Not the governor. The Constitution requires House vacancies to be filled by election, not appointment. Gov. Sherrill would set a special election, just as the state did after Payne’s death in 2024. If a vacancy came close to a regular election, Democratic Party leaders could pick the nominee for the November ballot, the way they chose McIver to replace Payne.

What it means for the 10th District

In the short term, the seat isn’t going anywhere. McIver begins her new term in January as part of a Democratic House majority, a far friendlier setting than the Republican-led House that tried to censure her.

The bigger risk is time. Her appeals delay a trial but don’t end the case. If she loses at the full Third Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court, she goes on trial on at least two felony counts. A conviction could follow during her term.

That would leave more than 770,000 residents of Newark, the Oranges, Irvington and Union County relying on a representative who might be barred from voting under House rules, restricted by a court, or in prison.

In the long term, it is one of the safest Democratic seats in the country. Whoever holds it would almost certainly be a Democrat. Voters have now made clear twice that they want that Democrat to be McIver.

Her request for a full Third Circuit rehearing is still pending, and no trial date has been set.