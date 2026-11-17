A Mercer County Democrat wants adult parolees sent back to prison for “technical” violations, including failing to report and drug use, to serve nine months instead of 12.

TRENTON, N.J. — Adult parolees in New Jersey who skip meetings with their parole officers, break special conditions of their release or go back to using drugs would spend less time back behind bars under a bill introduced in the Assembly on Monday.

Assembly Bill A5765, sponsored by Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer, Hunterdon), would cut the re-incarceration period for those “technical” parole violations from 12 months to nine for parolees 26 and older.

Under current state Department of Corrections rules, an adult parolee can have parole revoked and be sent back to custody for 12 months for any of three violations:

Failing to report to their parole officer.

Failing to comply with a special condition of parole.

Failing to stay off controlled dangerous substances.

A two-member State Parole Board panel can now raise or lower that 12-month term by up to three months. It looks at the circumstances of the violation and the parolee’s background and record.

Same Break Young Adults Already Get

Only young adult parolees, ages 18 to 25, currently get the nine-month term for those violations. Reynolds-Jackson’s bill would extend it to all adult parolees.

Under the bill, a parolee returned to custody for one of those violations would become eligible for parole again no more than nine months after going back. The board panel could still adjust that date by up to three months in either direction, so a parolee could serve anywhere from six to 12 months.

The bill sets a condition for drug violations. The shorter term would apply only if a two-member parole board panel decides the parolee is addicted to the drug. Parolees who fail to report would qualify once a district parole supervisor declares them missing from supervision.

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The bill would take effect immediately if passed and signed into law.

The measure is the latest in a string of criminal justice reform proposals in Trenton. It was introduced Monday and has not yet been assigned to a committee hearing. Its full text is available through the New Jersey Legislature.