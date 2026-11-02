New Jersey Democrats Widen Early Voting Lead in Key Republican Districts

Registered Democrats have outpaced Republicans in advance voting across New Jersey, including two GOP-held congressional districts, as voters prepare for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Democrats have built a substantial early-voting advantage over Republicans heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, with registered Democratic voters casting hundreds of thousands more advance ballots statewide. The latest figures also show Democratic participation exceeding last year’s advance-voting totals in two Republican-held congressional districts, including a closely watched race in Central Jersey and another covering much of South Jersey.

According to figures published by the New Jersey Globe on Sunday, Democrats held a statewide advantage of 353,045 advance ballots over Republicans in the latest combined in-person and mail-voting figures. The totals included in-person voting through October 30 and mail ballots reported through October 29, meaning additional votes cast over the final weekend were not included in that statewide count.

During the first seven days of in-person early voting, registered Democrats accumulated a 106,656-ballot advantage over registered Republicans. The figures reflect voters’ party registration, not their selections in individual races, because ballots remain secret until they are counted.

The differences have drawn closer attention in New Jersey’s 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts, where Republican incumbents Jeff Van Drew and Tom Kean Jr. are seeking reelection. Both districts have recorded higher advance participation among registered Democrats than Republicans, although those numbers do not establish which candidates are receiving the votes.

Democrats Outpace Republicans in Two GOP-Held Congressional Districts

In the 7th Congressional District, represented by Republican Tom Kean Jr., 67,135 registered Democrats had cast advance ballots through Saturday, October 31, compared with 38,251 registered Republicans. That represented a Democratic participation advantage of 28,884 ballots in a district President Donald Trump carried by approximately one percentage point in 2024.

Kean faces Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett in a contest covering portions of Central and North Jersey. Democratic advance participation had already reached 104.4% of the party’s entire 2025 advance-voting total, while Republican participation stood at 72.6% of its corresponding total.

In New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew faces Democrat Zach Mullock in a race covering Atlantic and Cape May counties and other South Jersey communities. Through October 31, registered Democrats had cast 49,061 advance ballots compared with 35,199 Republicans, a difference of 13,862.

Democratic advance participation in the district had reached 101.8% of its full 2025 total, while Republican participation stood at 77%. The district voted for Trump by more than 12 percentage points in 2024, providing a different electoral backdrop from the more closely divided 7th District.

The latest figures also show a change in participation patterns compared with previous elections. According to the Globe’s analysis of Umichvoter data, Democrats held a 22.5-percentage-point advantage among voters casting in-person ballots on October 31, compared with 14.8 points on the corresponding day in 2025 and 8.9 points in 2024.

Ocean County Republicans Hold Narrow Edge as Monmouth Democrats Lead

The statewide Democratic advantage has not been uniform across the Jersey Shore, where county-level participation has followed different patterns.

In Ocean County, registered Republicans maintained a narrow advance-voting advantage in figures reported earlier in the week, with 28,846 ballots compared with 27,203 cast by registered Democrats. Those numbers represented an earlier snapshot of turnout and did not include all voting through the weekend.

In neighboring Monmouth County, Democrats held a larger advantage, with 37,478 advance ballots compared with 23,593 cast by Republicans. The county figures, published in the Globe’s October 30 coverage, illustrate differences in party participation across two of the Shore’s largest counties.

The trend has also differed from previous elections in which Republicans reduced Democratic early-voting advantages as Election Day approached. Fairleigh Dickinson University political scientist Dan Cassino discussed that historical pattern in an October 30 Gothamist report, which examined why the Republican late-voting increase had been less pronounced this year.

Republicans did show some improvement in daily participation during the week. The New Jersey Globe reported October 30 that Republican in-person turnout on October 29 slightly exceeded the corresponding figure from 2025, even as Democrats maintained their overall advance-voting advantage.

Early-voting statistics cannot determine the outcome of any congressional race. Registered voters do not necessarily support candidates from their own parties, unaffiliated voters account for a substantial share of New Jersey’s electorate, and higher advance turnout may reflect voters casting ballots earlier rather than an increase in total participation.

Polls across New Jersey will be open Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Under state election rules, properly postmarked mail ballots received by November 9 can also be counted, meaning final results in close contests may not be available on Election Night.

The advance-voting figures show Democrats entering Election Day with a substantial participation advantage, including in districts currently represented by Republicans. Whether those differences translate into changes in congressional representation will depend on the votes actually cast for candidates, Election Day turnout, and the counting of remaining mail ballots.