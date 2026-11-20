Coal is gone, Oyster Creek is dark and a regional grid auction sent bills soaring. A year after Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared an energy emergency, here is how New Jersey got here, who’s being blamed and what 2027 may bring.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s electricity crisis didn’t start with one bad bill. It built over a decade of plant closures, clean-energy policy, a regional power market that failed to keep up with demand, and a wave of power-hungry data centers. Residents felt it all at once in June 2025, when electric bills jumped as much as 20% overnight.

Now, as Gov. Mikie Sherrill nears the end of her first year after campaigning on a promise to freeze utility rates, the question for New Jersey families is whether relief is coming or only being delayed.

New Jersey Energy Bills Going Up, Up, Up Electric bills rose 17% to 20% in June 2025 after prices in the regional grid’s capacity auction jumped nearly tenfold.

New Jersey closed its last coal plants by 2022 and shut the Oyster Creek nuclear plant in 2018.

Sherrill blames grid operator PJM Interconnection, data center demand and Trump administration moves against offshore wind.

Republicans and other critics blame years of state clean-energy mandates and plant closures.

The state is betting on solar, batteries, upgraded gas plants and new nuclear power, but most of that supply is years away.

New Jersey belongs to PJM Interconnection, the grid operator that runs the power market for 13 states and Washington, D.C. Each year, PJM holds a capacity auction in which power plants are paid to be on call to meet future demand. In 2024, that auction cleared at $269.92 per megawatt-day for 2025-26, up from about $29 the year before.

When that price hit customers on June 1, 2025, the average monthly bill rose between 17.23% and 20.20%, depending on the utility, according to the state Board of Public Utilities. Average JCP&L customers paid about $22 more a month, and Atlantic City Electric customers about $28 more.

“PJM’s recent capacity auction results are the main driver of these increases,” BPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy said at the time.

The next auction, for 2026-27, cleared at $329.17 per megawatt-day, the maximum allowed under a price cap that New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other states had pushed for. According to a BPU report delivered to Sherrill and lawmakers in August, capacity charges now make up roughly 15% to 20% of a typical electric bill. They are the single largest cost the state cannot directly regulate.

PJM says demand is surging from artificial intelligence data centers, electrification and new manufacturing, while new power plants have not been built fast enough to keep up. By PJM’s own estimate, data centers account for about 70% of the projected growth in demand.

The Plants New Jersey Shut Down

New Jersey didn’t lose all of its power plants. In-state electricity still comes mostly from natural gas plants and the PSEG-operated Salem and Hope Creek nuclear plants in Salem County, with nuclear producing about 42% and gas about 49%. But over the past decade the state shut down a large share of its older generation, much of it on purpose.

New Jersey Power Plants Were Shut Down During Chris Christie and Phil Murphy’s Terms in Office Advertisement Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station, Lacey Township (2018): The nation’s oldest operating nuclear plant closed in September 2018, about 10 years before its license expired. The early closure came from a deal reached under Gov. Chris Christie’s administration that let owner Exelon avoid building cooling towers required to protect Barnegat Bay.

The nation’s oldest operating nuclear plant closed in September 2018, about 10 years before its license expired. The early closure came from a deal reached under Gov. Chris Christie’s administration that let owner Exelon avoid building cooling towers required to protect Barnegat Bay. PSEG’s Hudson and Mercer coal plants (2017): PSEG permanently shut its last two New Jersey coal-fired plants, in Jersey City and Hamilton.

PSEG permanently shut its last two New Jersey coal-fired plants, in Jersey City and Hamilton. B.L. England Generating Station, Upper Township (2019): One of the state’s last coal-burning plants stopped operating in May 2019.

One of the state’s last coal-burning plants stopped operating in May 2019. Logan and Chambers plants, Gloucester and Salem counties (2022): In March 2022, the BPU under Gov. Phil Murphy unanimously approved Atlantic City Electric’s plan to buy out the power contracts for the state’s last two coal plants, owned by Starwood Energy. Both shut down around May 31, 2022, and New Jersey became coal-free. Logan was later imploded to make room for battery storage.

Most of the generation New Jersey retired, about 80%, came from fossil fuel plants, and the rest came from Oyster Creek and a few small solar projects. Some of the plants closed because state policy pushed them out. Others closed because their power was too expensive to compete in PJM’s market back when capacity prices were low.

Murphy, meanwhile, set the goal of 100% clean electricity and bet heavily on offshore wind to replace that lost power. That plan has largely collapsed. President Donald Trump halted new offshore wind approvals on his first day back in office in January 2025, and developers have since pulled back from projects off the Jersey Shore.

Sherrill has put most of the blame on PJM. Her emergency order notes that capacity prices in PJM’s auctions soared more than 800% in 2024. It also cites PJM’s projection that peak electricity demand will jump 20% by 2030, driven largely by data centers. She has also criticized the Trump administration for blocking offshore wind and other renewable projects that grid planners had counted on.

Critics see it differently. Republicans, including Sherrill’s 2025 opponent Jack Ciattarelli, have long argued that Murphy’s clean-energy agenda and its focus on offshore wind left the state unable to keep up with demand. Ciattarelli called Sherrill “a lockstep supporter of Phil Murphy’s failed energy policies.” Free-market groups such as the Institute for Energy Research argue that the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative’s carbon pricing, renewable energy mandates and subsidized offshore wind push investment away from cheaper, reliable power.

Consumer advocates aim much of their criticism at PJM itself. State Rate Counsel Director Brian Lipman said in 2025 that most of the auction spike came from PJM’s failure to fix its market rules and to connect new generation to the grid in a timely way, not from demand growth alone.

On her first day in office, Jan. 20, Sherrill signed two executive orders. The first declared a state of emergency on utility costs. It directed the BPU to give customers bill credits, to pursue a pause on utility rate increases and to review how utilities make their money.

“I promised the people of New Jersey bold action to lower utility costs and, today, I’m delivering,” Sherrill said that day.

The second order called for “massive amounts of new power generation.” It aims to speed thousands of megawatts of solar and battery storage, modernize gas-fired power plants, create a “virtual power plant” program to cut peak demand and form a Nuclear Task Force.

“If we’re really going to drive down costs, we need to expand generation,” Sherrill said.

Since then, the administration has approved 18 new clean energy projects, 15 solar and three battery storage, which it says will power more than 40,000 homes. In the spring, Sherrill signed legislation lifting New Jersey’s decades-old de facto moratorium on new nuclear power. In July, she signed the NJ Power Act, which starts procurement of about 1,100 megawatts of new nuclear generation, enough for at least one large plant. Under that law, ratepayers pay nothing during construction and buy the plant’s power at a fixed negotiated price once it runs. Environmental groups opposed the nuclear push.

Photo: New Jersey Electric Bills Will Climb Again in 2027: How Did We Get Here image 108

She also signed bills ending a utility profit incentive known as the ROE adder and tightening state oversight of utility infrastructure spending. Lawmakers passed rules requiring large data centers to pay for some of the grid upgrades and new generation they need.

None of that new supply will lower bills overnight. Natural gas turbines are backlogged for years, Sherrill’s own order acknowledges. A nuclear plant would take most of a decade.

What residents actually got in 2026 was more modest than the “freeze” Sherrill promised on the campaign trail. As a candidate, she had pledged that when she took office, “the average New Jersey family won’t see an increase” in utility bills. Under her order, the BPU offset this year’s supply increases mainly with bill credits rather than an outright halt.

The 2026 statewide power auction in February came in mostly flat, helped by the PJM price cap. Average bills rose 0.11% for Atlantic City Electric customers and 1.6% for JCP&L customers, while PSE&G customers saw a 1.8% decrease. Bills remained near record highs, though, and many residents said their summer bills did not feel frozen.

Lipman warned early in the year that delaying increases could backfire. Regulators, he said, might tell utilities they will get no increase in 2026 but a bigger one in 2027, or that customers will pay interest on the delay.

Photo: New Jersey Electric Bills Will Climb Again in 2027: How Did We Get Here image 109

The next test comes in February 2027, when New Jersey’s four electric utilities hold the annual auction that sets supply prices for bills starting June 1, 2027. That auction will reflect PJM capacity prices that are still at the cap, rising demand, and whatever costs were put off this year.

For now, New Jersey is not running out of power. Its nuclear and gas fleet still produces the bulk of its electricity, and it buys the rest through PJM. But the state is paying more for the reliability it used to get cheaply. Unless new supply arrives faster than data center demand, energy experts expect high prices to last through at least the end of the decade.

Sources: New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, Office of the Governor, New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel, PJM Interconnection, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection