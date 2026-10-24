New Jersey Firefighter Gets 20 Years for Hidden Bathroom Recordings of Children

Bradford Flaker pleaded guilty to child exploitation and luring charges after an undercover investigation led to his arrest at a Belmar park.

TRENTON, NJ — A Passaic County man who secretly recorded children in his bathroom and arranged to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced.

Bradford Flaker, 43, of Hawthorne, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manufacturing, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse or exploitation material, along with second-degree luring.

“He used a hidden camera to secretly record children, whose images he then shared with others,” Davenport said. “Finding and stopping sexual predators is always a priority of this office, and it always will be.”

Undercover conversation led to Belmar arrest

The investigation began May 21, 2025, when Flaker contacted a user on a mobile messaging app whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl. Authorities said the account belonged to a New Jersey State Police undercover officer.

Flaker told the officer he “liked young girls.” Their conversations moved to text messages after authorities banned his messaging app account.

During those exchanges, Flaker arranged a meeting at a park in Belmar and described plans to sexually assault the supposed child, prosecutors said. He stayed in contact with the officer while traveling to the park, where investigators arrested him.

Investigators uncovered recordings and chat logs

An examination of the banned account uncovered 115 videos and 12 images containing child sexual abuse material. Investigators also found chat logs indicating Flaker had placed hidden cameras in his home bathroom to record children.

Flaker later admitted the conduct underlying his guilty pleas, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Exploiting children is an abhorrent offense, and those who engage in such conduct must be held fully accountable under the law,” State Police Superintendent Jeanne Hengemuhle said.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement:

Bradford Flaker, 43, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manufacturing child sexual abuse or exploitation material (CSAEM), first-degree distribution of CSAEM, first-degree possession of CSAEM, and second-degree luring.

“The 20-year prison term this defendant was sentenced to today reflects the gravity of his crimes,” said Attorney General Davenport. “He used a hidden camera to secretly record children, whose images he then shared with others. Finding and stopping sexual predators is always a priority of this office, and it always will be.”

“This prosecution is a prime example of the benefit of coordinated law enforcement efforts in this space,” said Interim DCJ Director Martha Nye. “We will use every enforcement tool available to us to pursue those will seek to abuse and exploit children and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The defendant’s state prison sentence underscores the seriousness of these offenses, which involved the exploitation of minors and resulted in guilty pleas to multiple first‑ and second‑degree crimes,” said Jeanne Hengemuhle, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “Exploiting children is an abhorrent offense, and those who engage in such conduct must be held fully accountable under the law. We will continue to use every investigative tool available to uncover these offenses and safeguard children across New Jersey. We remain resolute in our commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice for the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

On May 21, 2025, an individual using the online moniker “Flaker” contacted another user he believed to be a 13-year-old girl on a mobile messaging app; the 13-year-old girl was actually a New Jersey State Police undercover officer. Flaker indicated to the undercover officer that he “liked young girls.” The undercover officer communicated with Flaker by text message due to Flaker’s messaging app account being banned. An investigation into the banned account found 115 video files and 12 image files containing CSAEM. The investigation also revealed chat logs indicating Flaker placed hidden cameras in his bathroom to record children in the bathroom at his house.