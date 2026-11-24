Toms River, NJ – Look east after sunset tonight. A Full Beaver Supermoon is rising over New Jersey, and the weather is cooperating.

The November full moon reached its peak illumination at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday. At that moment it was below the horizon here, but it will still look completely full tonight as it climbs over the Jersey Shore. Moonrise in the New York metro area is at about 4:17 p.m., and the times are similar across the Garden State.

This year’s Beaver Moon is also a supermoon, meaning the full phase happens while the moon is near its closest point to Earth. Supermoons can look about 6.5% larger and 13.5% brighter than an average full moon, a difference most stargazers notice most when the moon sits low on the horizon.

How to see tonight’s full beaver moon When: The moon rises a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday and is visible all night.

The moon rises a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday and is visible all night. Where to look: Low in the eastern sky at moonrise, then higher overhead late at night.

Low in the eastern sky at moonrise, then higher overhead late at night. Weather: Clear skies, with temperatures falling into the mid-30s along the Shore.

Clear skies, with temperatures falling into the mid-30s along the Shore. Backup night: The moon will still look nearly full Wednesday night.

Full beaver supermoon – Photo by Jesus Fernandez

November’s moon also kicks off a rare run of three straight supermoons. The next one falls on Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve supermoon, and the third arrives in January.

Why It’s Called the Beaver Moon The name comes from the time of year when beavers finish building their lodges and dams and retreat for the winter after storing enough food to last until spring. November’s full moon has other traditional names too, including the Frost Moon and the Mourning Moon. It is also the last full moon of autumn. It arrives two days before Thanksgiving, so by the time families sit down to dinner Thursday, the moon will already be waning and rising later in the evening.

Tonight looks like the best chance to see it. The forecast for the Ocean County area calls for clear skies Tuesday night with lows in the mid-30s. Wednesday stays mostly dry. A soaking Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to bring rain to much of the state on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

For the best view, find a spot with an open eastern horizon, such as a beach, a bay front or an open field, and watch as the moon clears the water or the treeline. Along the Shore, the moonrise over the Atlantic Ocean offers some of the most striking views in the state.

Photographers tend to get the best shots in the first half-hour after moonrise, when buildings, trees or a lighthouse in the foreground make the moon look even bigger.

For more New Jersey weather and sky news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: NASA, National Weather Service Mount Holly