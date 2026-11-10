New jersey gop searches for a way back after losing kean, van drew and county strongholds

The party’s chairwoman blames war, gas prices and a normal midterm backlash. Moderates like Jon Bramnick and Chris Christie say the real problem is Trump, and some county leaders warn the party is close to collapse.

TRENTON, N.J. — A week after the worst Election Day New Jersey Republicans have had in decades, the party can’t agree on what went wrong or who should fix it.

Democrats took two of the GOP’s three congressional seats on Nov. 3, ousting Reps. Tom Kean Jr. and Jeff Van Drew. That leaves Rep. Chris Smith as the state’s only Republican in the House.

The damage went much deeper than Congress. Democrats broke into county governments Republicans have counted on for years, the same local offices that train future candidates and keep party organizations alive. Monmouth County GOP Chairman Shawn Golden took a beating in an unprecedented defeat by Democrats across the county.

The losses

In Morris County, Democrat Christopher Russo beat Commissioner Tayfun Selen. He is the first Democrat to win a countywide race there since 1973.

In Monmouth County, Democrats won two commissioner seats and beat the incumbent surrogate. That ended a Republican lock on the commissioner board that dated to 2011.

In Atlantic County, Democrats defeated the Republican sheriff, the county clerk and three incumbent commissioners. The board went from 8-1 Republican to 5-4.

One of the few bright spots in state GOP affairs this year was Ocean County, where the party, led by Chairman George Gilmore, successfully defended against the Democrat blue wave that swept the state.

The midterm came a year after Democrat Mikie Sherrill won the governor’s race in a landslide and Republicans lost five more Assembly seats. That left the GOP with 23 of 80 Assembly seats, its weakest showing since the Watergate era.

Republicans have not won a statewide election in New Jersey since Chris Christie was re-elected governor in 2013.

There were a few bright spots for the party. Cape May County Republicans kept all five commissioner seats, and Millburn Republicans held their township committee majority.

The chairwoman: Blame the environment

Christine Hanlon, the Republican state chairwoman and Monmouth County clerk, pointed to forces outside New Jersey. She cited the typical midterm backlash against the party in the White House, plus the Iran war and high gas prices.

“I don’t think it’s too difficult to look at what was going on,” Hanlon said.

She acknowledged that decisions made in Washington had a real effect on New Jersey races. She said the state party struggled to get its own message heard over the national noise, and that Republicans need to regroup before deciding where to go next.

Hanlon was elected state chair in January after her predecessor, Glenn Paulsen, stepped down following the 2025 governor’s race. During that race for chair, she said Republicans had to do a better job appealing to women, who turn out in big numbers but don’t necessarily vote Republican.

Ocean County’s chairman: ‘Not being a viable entity’

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore, who leads one of the party’s strongest county organizations, was much darker.

Gilmore acknowledged Trump played a role in the results. He warned that the party is close to not being a viable entity.

He called for Republicans in the Senate, the Assembly, the state committee and the county organizations to start working together. He also said the party needs to do a better job matching candidates to their districts and paying for their campaigns.

The moderates: It’s Trump

Photo: new jersey gop searches for a way back after losing kean, van drew and county strongholds

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, who ran for governor in 2025 as an open Trump critic, says the party needs to change course.

Bramnick said Trump’s brand is corrosive in New Jersey and that Trumpism simply doesn’t work in the state. He argued Republicans need to go back to moderation and fiscal conservatism.

In a Facebook post after the election, he told fellow Republicans they can no longer blame voter fraud or mail-in ballots for their losses.

He has made the same argument for years. In a July debate with conservative blogger Matt Rooney at Rider University, he warned that the party’s hardline wing can’t carry the state alone.

Photo: new jersey gop searches for a way back after losing kean, van drew and county strongholds

“If you don’t attract unaffiliated voters, you lose in New Jersey,” Bramnick said.

The numbers back his math. As of Nov. 1, New Jersey had about 2.58 million registered Democrats, 2.41 million unaffiliated voters and 1.69 million Republicans. Since the 2025 election, Democrats have added 51,806 voters, nearly four times the GOP’s gain of 13,326.

Bramnick rejects the idea that he is simply anti-Trump.

“I am anti-losing,” he said.

Christie: The era is over

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is again considering a presidential campaign, saying his decision about 2028 could come after the midterm elections. Satire by Shore News Network.



Former Gov. Chris Christie, the last Republican to win statewide, called the outcome weeks before the votes were counted.

In October, he told South Jersey business leaders that the midterm would mark the end of the Trump era.

“The only person who doesn’t know that is President Trump,” Christie said.

Christie, now an ABC News contributor, is weighing a third presidential run. He spent part of this year on the fundraising circuit pitching his own plan to win back New Jersey voters.

The other side: Hold the line

Not every Republican accepts the moderates’ diagnosis.

Trump-aligned Republicans point out that Trump came closer to winning New Jersey in 2024 than any Republican presidential candidate in decades. Conservatives like Rooney argue that the party’s path back runs through a sharper conservative message, not a softer one.

Bramnick has argued that Trump’s 2024 strength in New Jersey was more a reaction against President Joe Biden than real buy-in to the MAGA movement.

‘We lost regular folks’

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, framed the losses as a failure to connect with voters.

“We lost regular folks,” Kanitra wrote after the election.

He said Republicans need to start listening better if they want those voters back.

That fits what voters themselves have been saying. In interviews in Toms River and Freehold, affordability was the most common concern.

The state’s makeup is also changing. Census estimates put New Jersey’s population at 24% Hispanic and 11.6% Asian, and nearly one in four residents was born outside the U.S. Those are population figures, not measures of how people vote. Still, they show how wide a coalition a statewide Republican would need.

What’s next

The next test comes quickly. New Jersey holds legislative elections in 2027, with every Senate and Assembly seat on the ballot.

Hanlon has said the party needs to regroup before charting a course. No date has been set for a formal post-election review.