After the Trump EPA scrapped the federal finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health, a New Jersey Senate bill would write it into state law. It would also hand the DEP sweeping new power over power plants, fuels and vehicles.

TRENTON, N.J. — A bill moving through the New Jersey Senate would write into state law the climate finding that the federal government threw out this year. It would also give the state Department of Environmental Protection broad new power to regulate greenhouse gases, including restricting the sale and use of fossil fuels.

Senate Bill S4214, sponsored by state Sen. Raj Mukherji (D-Hudson), cleared the Senate Environment and Energy Committee with a favorable report on Oct. 8.

The bill would make a state finding that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane “endanger public health and welfare.” That mirrors the 2009 Endangerment Finding issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama.

That federal finding no longer exists. In February, the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump finalized a rule rescinding it and repealing all federal greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and trucks. The EPA called the move the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history. Legal challenges to the rescission have been filed in federal court.

Mukherji’s bill would make greenhouse gases air pollutants under New Jersey’s Air Pollution Control Act, putting them under state regulation regardless of what happens in Washington.

What the DEP Could Regulate

Within 18 months of the bill becoming law, the DEP would have to adopt rules setting:

Statewide greenhouse gas emission standards tied to the state’s climate targets under the Global Warming Response Act, which calls for an 80% cut in emissions from 2006 levels by 2050.

Emission limits for power plants, oil refineries, industrial facilities and other large stationary sources, written into their state operating permits.

Any other standards needed to meet those targets, including low-carbon transportation fuel standards and zero-emission vehicle sales requirements.

The bill would also expand the Global Warming Response Act to let the DEP adopt rules “that restrict the sale and use of fossil fuel types.” The DEP could also directly cap greenhouse gas emissions from any stationary source.

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As far as practicable, the new standards would have to match California’s. The bill would also require the DEP to adopt California’s current low-emission vehicle program within 18 months and keep New Jersey’s rules updated as California changes its own.

New Jersey already follows California’s vehicle rules under its electric vehicle policies. This bill would tie the state to whatever California adopts in the future.

Greenhouse gas limits added to operating permits would be listed as state-only requirements and could not be enforced by the federal government.

In its findings, the bill says climate change threatens New Jersey through worse air quality, heat waves, stronger coastal storms driven by sea-level rise, threats to water supplies and possible crop failures. It says children, the elderly and the poor are the most vulnerable.

The bill now heads to the full Senate. A companion version would have to pass the Assembly before it could reach Gov. Mikie Sherrill.