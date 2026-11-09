New jersey lottery goes wild with $847m powerball jackpot and 16 more big winners in one week

From a Bergen County jackpot worth nearly $850 million to a $1 million scratch-off in Morris County, New Jersey lottery players hit it big statewide.

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey just had the kind of lottery week people dream about, with 17 players landing prizes of at least $10,000, including a jaw-dropping $847 million Powerball jackpot sold at a Bergen County supermarket. The winning streak stretched from North Jersey to South Jersey, producing two additional million-dollar prizes and a $717,734 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the winning tickets were recorded between November 2 and November 8, with major prizes sold at supermarkets, convenience stores, liquor stores and gas stations across the state. The biggest payout came from Wegmans Food Market in Montvale, where a single ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

But the massive Powerball jackpot wasn’t the only headline-grabbing prize. A $1 million scratch-off was sold at a Valero station in Netcong, a Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $717,734 came from Fort Lee, and several retailers in Middlesex and Monmouth counties also sold substantial winning tickets.

$847 Million Powerball Jackpot Turns Montvale Wegmans Into Lottery Hotspot

The week’s biggest prize came Wednesday, November 4, when a Powerball ticket sold at Wegmans Food Market, located at 100 Farm View in Montvale, matched all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with Powerball 21.

The $847 million prize ranks as the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history and the second-largest lottery prize ever won in New Jersey.

The winner can choose the full $847 million annuity, paid in 30 increasing installments over 29 years, or a one-time cash payment of $363.1 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey called the prize a remarkable moment for the state.

“This incredible prize marks another great record for New Jersey and proves just how lucky our players can be,” Carey said in the Lottery’s announcement.

The Montvale Wegmans received a $30,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket. Store officials announced that the money would be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey through the Check Out Hunger campaign.

New Jersey lottery winners are permitted to remain anonymous, meaning the ticket holder does not have to publicly disclose their identity to collect the prize.

Two More Million-Dollar Tickets and a $717K Jackpot Add to the Frenzy

The statewide winning streak continued Thursday, November 5, when a Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $717,734 was sold at Fort Lee Tiger Mart, located at 1616 Bergen Boulevard in Fort Lee.

A day later, another major prize surfaced in Morris County.

A $1 Million Premier Ca$h scratch-off ticket sold Friday, November 6, at Netcong Valero, 10 Route 46 East, delivered a $1 million prize.

The week also produced a $200,000 Powerball prize through the Jackpocket courier service on November 2.

Middlesex County emerged as one of the week’s busiest areas for major lottery wins, with five prizes of at least $10,000.

Two separate $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Perth Amboy for the November 2 drawing. One came from ShopRite at 365 Convery Boulevard, while the other was sold at L C Grocery, 528 State Street.

South Plainfield added a $30,000 Big Money Spectacular scratch-off sold at Quick Food Stores, 1721 Park Avenue.

Another Middlesex County winner collected $50,000 on a November 4 Powerball ticket purchased at Jersey Pride Food Store on Route 516 in Old Bridge.

A Wawa in North Brunswick also sold a $10,000 winning ticket on the $5,000,000 Fortune scratch-off.

From the Jersey Shore to South Jersey, Winning Tickets Keep Piling Up

Beyond the $847 million Powerball jackpot, the Netcong scratch-off was the only other prize to reach $1 million. But winning tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars turned up across the state.

In Monmouth County, a $25,000 Crossword Bonanza ticket was sold at Krauszers, 546 Park Avenue in Freehold, on November 4.

Two days later, Country Farm at 3335 Adelphia and Wyckoff Road in Adelphia sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $20,000.

South Jersey also had plenty to celebrate.

Vineland Discount Liquors, located at 1668 South Delsea Drive in Vineland, sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket for the November 4 drawing.

A $50,000 prize on the $1,000,000 Payday scratch-off was recorded November 5 at Wawa #972, located at 602 Black Horse Pike in Mount Ephraim.

Other notable winners included a $25,000 Crossword Bonanza ticket from AAB Liquor in Milford, a $20,000 $250,000 Crossword ticket from AMG 553 in Montague, and a $10,000 Win For Life! ticket sold at Quick Stop in Orange.

Jersey City joined the list Sunday, November 8, when Jade $.99 Cents Center at 584 West Side Avenue sold a $10,000 $1,000,000 Spectacular scratch-off winner.

The 17 prizes totaled $850,117,734, including the advertised $847 million Powerball annuity jackpot. The amount represents the combined listed prize values, not the cash actually received by winners after taxes or any elected payout options.

For the complete weekly results and additional draw information, players can visit the New Jersey Lottery’s official website.

Lottery officials remind players to check their tickets carefully and follow claim instructions. The results also highlight the extraordinary week that began with ordinary ticket purchases at neighborhood businesses.