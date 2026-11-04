New Jersey Mayor Who Charged at a Resident Just Lost Re-election Bid

Democrat Belinda Fontanez unseats Mayor Matthew Bianchini, whose Oct. 21 confrontation at a council meeting drew national attention.

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Pemberton Township Mayor Matthew Bianchini lost his bid for a full term Tuesday, defeated by Democrat Belinda Fontanez less than two weeks after video showed him charging toward a resident during a heated council meeting. Results are unofficial until the county certifies them.

The Meeting That Went Viral

The confrontation happened Oct. 21. Video of the meeting shows Bianchini leaving the administration desk and rushing toward resident Michael Sawka, a longtime critic, while shouting that he was “getting” him. Others in the room held the mayor back, including the township’s former police chief, whom Bianchini had fired about two weeks earlier. Bianchini was then escorted from the room.

Bianchini said he lost his temper after Sawka made rude remarks about his wife and daughter, who were seated at the back of the room. Sawka denied that and said the mayor’s family had made the rude comments first. Sawka also made a hand gesture toward the mayor during the exchange, according to accounts of the meeting. Bianchini later said he “just basically snapped” and told reporters he would do it again if he had to. The video spread quickly and was picked up by national outlets.

A Rocky Year in Office

Bianchini, a Republican, was appointed mayor in January after Jack Tompkins resigned amid calls from residents for him to step down. Bianchini, then council president, had been among those criticizing Tompkins’ leadership. The election was his first test before voters as mayor.

He faced Fontanez, the Democratic nominee, as well as a write-in campaign from fellow Republican Councilman Dan Dewey, which split the GOP vote in a township where tensions at council meetings have been running high for months. Vote totals were not immediately available.

Fontanez now takes over a Pemberton Township government that has seen two mayors in a single year and a council meeting that became a national story. Check back with Shore News Network for updates on the transition and certified results from Burlington County.