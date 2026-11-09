Democrats flipped two Republican-held House seats in New Jersey on Nov. 3, part of a national wave that gave the party control of both chambers of Congress for the last two years of President Trump’s term.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s congressional delegation got even bluer on Election Day. Voters ousted Republican Reps. Tom Kean Jr. and Jeff Van Drew, leaving Rep. Chris Smith as the only Republican among the state’s 12 House members.

The result reshapes New Jersey‘s voice in Washington. When the new Congress is sworn in this January, Democrats will hold 11 of the state’s House seats, and the Jersey Shore will be represented by a party that controls both the House and the Senate.

Nj 2026 midterm election results from unverified independent media reporting.

Bennett topples Kean in the 7th District

Democrat Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, beat Kean in the 7th District, a battleground that stretches from the Union County suburbs to the Skylands and includes Trump’s Bedminster golf club. The Associated Press called the race at 9:48 p.m.

At her victory party in Bridgewater, Bennett said voters across party lines had demanded change.

“We are demanding an end to the vast corruption in DC,” Bennett said.

Photo: new jersey midterms: kean, van drew ousted, leaving chris smith as lone gop congressman

She said Kean called her to concede, congratulated her and committed to a peaceful transition of power.

Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean Sr., spent 19 years in the state Senate before he flipped the district in 2022. He won a second term in 2024 by about 5 points.

This year, Kean was weighed down by a national environment that was rough for Republicans and by a months-long absence from Congress. He last voted on March 5 and missed more than 100 votes. On June 30 he returned to the House floor and disclosed that he had been hospitalized and treated for depression.

Before that disclosure, Bennett had spent months hammering the absence on the campaign trail. She also attacked Kean’s support for Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which cut Medicaid. Bennett outraised Kean roughly $8.2 million to $5.9 million.

South Jersey shocker: Mullock beats Van Drew

The bigger surprise came farther south. Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock unseated Van Drew in the 2nd District, a conservative stronghold Van Drew carried with 58% of the vote just two years ago.

Mullock won 51% to 48%. The AP made the win official two days later, with a margin of just over 7,000 votes.

Van Drew conceded on election night. He didn’t blame Trump or House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“It’s a wave election. It can happen,” Van Drew said after conceding.

He added: “Sometimes life is bumpy and you have to man up.”

Van Drew, a retired dentist, won the seat as a Democrat in 2018 and switched to the Republican Party a year later, after voting against Trump’s first impeachment. Trump later held a rally for him in Wildwood.

Mullock’s campaign, run on a modest budget, targeted Van Drew’s vote for the Trump-backed budget bill, which Mullock said had raised health care costs for constituents. Opposition to a proposed data center in Vineland, which Van Drew initially supported, also became a rallying cry across party lines.

For Cape May and the rest of the South Jersey shore, it means a new congressman who comes from the tourism business. Mullock’s family runs a hotel in the resort town.

Chris Smith survives, again

Chris smith – digitally created satirical cartoon

Smith was the night’s only Republican winner in New Jersey. He beat Democrat Rachel Peace of Wall Township 59% to 41% in the 4th District, which covers parts of Monmouth and Ocean County.

That margin was much narrower than his 67% showing in 2024, but it still sends Smith back for a 24th term.

The Manchester Township Republican, 73, has served since January 1981, longer than anyone else in New Jersey’s delegation. He’s best known in Washington for human rights work. He authored the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, the landmark federal law against human trafficking. He also sponsored the Gold Star Families Voices Act of 2016 and has pushed legislation on autism, Lyme disease and international religious freedom.

In January, Smith will be part of a shrunken Republican minority in the House.

What it means for offshore wind

Van Drew’s defeat removes Congress’s loudest opponent of offshore wind off the Jersey Shore. He worked closely with Trump against the projects, and when Atlantic Shores moved to cancel its project he called it “a huge win for South Jersey.”

Turbines aren’t likely to return any time soon. Trump’s 2025 budget law ends federal tax credits for wind projects not under construction by July 2026. His administration also spent about $1 billion to cancel offshore leases, including one in the New York-New Jersey Bight.

The state has pulled back as well. In April, Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration scaled back New Jersey’s offshore wind transmission plan. In October, the Board of Public Utilities vacated its approvals for Ørsted’s Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 projects.

Cape May County’s lawsuits against offshore wind are still active. Mullock hasn’t laid out how he’ll approach the issue in Congress.

Trump: ‘Mr. Veto’

President donald trump

Nationally, Democrats flipped more than two dozen House seats and took control of the Senate. That sets up divided government for the rest of Donald Trump‘s second term.

Trump congratulated the winners while rejecting the idea that the results were a verdict on him.

“The Democrats did a good job. They fought hard,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News.

The president said he was willing to work with Democrats but also stressed his veto power. Before the election, he warned that he would be “Mr. Veto” if Democrats took over.

That threat carries weight. Under the Constitution’s presentment clause, a vetoed bill becomes law only if two-thirds of both the House and Senate vote to override, a margin Democrats won’t have.

Expect gridlock on legislation, then, and more oversight instead. With subpoena power and control of committees, Democrats can now investigate the administration and block Trump’s nominees.

The new Congress, including Bennett and Mullock, will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2027.