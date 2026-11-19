Residents can now look up alcohol licenses, identify license holders and explore liquor permits in their own towns.

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey residents can now look up who holds liquor licenses in their communities through a new statewide interactive dashboard that allows the public to explore alcohol licensing records by county, municipality and license type.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced the launch Wednesday, November 18, alongside the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Office of Justice Data. The new ABC Licensee Dashboard includes a map displaying publicly available information about state-issued and retail alcohol licenses across New Jersey.

The state also released an updated handbook for retail liquor license holders, the first revision since New Jersey began modernizing its alcoholic beverage control laws. Together, the two resources are intended to make the state’s licensing system easier for residents, businesses and local officials to navigate.

New Jersey Residents Can Search Liquor Licenses by Town and County

The new dashboard provides a public window into New Jersey’s alcoholic beverage licensing system.

Instead of requiring residents to navigate separate records to examine local license information, the state has created a graphical interface that organizes publicly available data in one location.

Users can explore an interactive map and sort information by county, municipality and license type.

The map uses colored icons to distinguish different categories of alcohol licenses.

Hovering over a license displays additional information, including the name of the license holder and the license number.

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That means residents can examine the licenses associated with establishments in their communities without needing specialized knowledge of the state’s licensing system.

Attorney General Davenport said the dashboard responds to public interest in identifying alcohol license holders and understanding where licenses are located.

“Many New Jersey residents are interested in who owns alcoholic beverage licenses and where they are located,” Davenport said.

“Data visualization opens a window into government and gives the public a clear way to view important information.”

The tool is available through the New Jersey ABC Licensee Dashboard.

State Plans Monthly Updates to Alcohol Licensing Database

The dashboard was developed through a collaboration between the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Office of Justice Data.

It is the 13th dashboard released by the Office of Justice Data since its creation in 2021.

State officials said the liquor license database will be updated monthly.

That schedule is intended to keep the public-facing information reasonably current, although officials cautioned that the dashboard is not necessarily a real-time record of licensing changes.

License holders seeking the most up-to-date information are encouraged to use the state’s online POSSE licensing system or contact ABC directly.

The distinction matters for business owners who need to confirm current licensing information for regulatory or administrative purposes.

The dashboard is designed primarily for public information and research.

Acting ABC Director Paul Urbish said making licensing information easier to access can increase confidence in the state’s regulatory system.

“Public visibility of alcohol license types and locations strengthens trust in government by showing that regulations are not hidden—they’re shared openly with the people they serve,” Urbish said.

Office of Justice Data Chief Data Officer Kristin Golden also emphasized the value of making complicated government information easier for residents to understand.

New Jersey Releases Updated Retail Liquor License Handbook

Alongside the interactive dashboard, state officials published a revised Retail Licensees Handbook.

The updated document is intended to serve as a reference for businesses holding retail alcoholic beverage licenses in New Jersey.

It marks the first handbook revision since the state began updating and streamlining its alcoholic beverage control laws.

New Jersey has adopted changes affecting the alcohol industry in recent years, including legislation making cocktails-to-go and certain alcohol deliveries permanent.

The revised handbook gives license holders a reference document as they navigate the state’s regulatory requirements.

However, officials stressed that the handbook is not a substitute for applicable laws and regulations.

If any provision of the handbook conflicts with state law or an ABC regulation, the governing law or regulation takes precedence.

Business owners should therefore treat the handbook as an informational resource rather than an independent source of legal authority.

Why the New Dashboard Matters for New Jersey Communities

Alcohol licensing affects restaurants, bars, liquor stores and other businesses operating in communities throughout New Jersey.

The new dashboard makes it easier for residents to examine the distribution of licenses in their municipalities and identify the listed holders of particular licenses.

For municipal officials, the resource offers another way to review publicly available licensing information across neighboring towns and counties.

For businesses, it creates a convenient reference point for examining different license categories and the geographic distribution of licensed establishments.

The tool could also help residents better understand the licensing landscape as towns consider new businesses and changes to local commercial districts.

New Jersey’s alcoholic beverage licensing system has also been the subject of enforcement actions, including a previously reported $1.2 million settlement involving Buy Rite liquor licensees over violations of the state’s ownership restrictions.

The new dashboard does not replace enforcement records or establish whether a particular license holder is complying with every applicable regulation.

It provides a searchable view of licensing information that was already public but is now more accessible.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the database will be refreshed monthly as the state continues its effort to improve public access to government information.

New Jersey residents can begin exploring the statewide license map immediately, while retailers can consult the updated handbook for general guidance on licensing requirements.