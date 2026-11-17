Stores caught selling high-caffeine drinks to young teens would face fines of up to $1,000 under a proposal from a Bergen County lawmaker.

TRENTON, N.J. — Stores in New Jersey could no longer sell energy drinks to children under 16 under a bill introduced in the Assembly on Monday.

Assembly Bill A5773, sponsored by Assemblyman Chris Tully (D-Bergen), would bar retailers from selling or offering energy drinks, directly or indirectly, to anyone younger than 16.

The bill defines an energy drink as a prepackaged nonalcoholic beverage with at least 80 milligrams of added caffeine per serving. That standard covers most of the major energy drink brands sold in convenience stores and supermarkets.

A store that sells an energy drink to someone under 16 would face a civil penalty of up to $500 for a first offense and up to $1,000 for each later offense. For chains with two or more New Jersey locations, the fine would fall on the individual store where the sale happened, not the whole company.

Local health officers or police could issue summonses. Cases would be heard in municipal court, and the fines would go to the town where the violation happened.

Fake ID Defense for Retailers

Stores would have a defense if a young buyer used a fake ID. A retailer could avoid a penalty by showing three things: the buyer presented a driver’s license or other government photo ID falsely showing they were old enough, the buyer looked old enough to an ordinary person, and the clerk made the sale in good faith based on the ID and the buyer’s appearance.

The state Commissioner of Health would write the rules to carry out the law. It would take effect on the first day of the fourth month after it is signed.

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Pediatricians have long warned against children drinking energy drinks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says healthy adults can generally handle up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, but it has not set a safe level for children.

The bill was introduced in Trenton on Monday and has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.