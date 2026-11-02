New Jersey State Police Detective Fatally Shoots California Man in Moonachie

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man by a plainclothes State Police detective in Bergen County. Some reports have indicated that the man was armed with a knife, but that has yet to be confirmed by the New Jersey State Police or the Office of the Attorney General.

MOONACHIE, NJ – A 30-year-old California man was fatally shot by a plainclothes New Jersey State Police detective during a criminal investigation in Bergen County on Wednesday, October 28. State authorities confirmed that the detective fired two shots during an encounter in Moonachie, but have not publicly disclosed what prompted the use of deadly force.

The man was identified as Roberto Castro-Quinonez, 30, of Bakersfield, California, according to an October 29 statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. in an industrial area of Moonachie, near Gotham Parkway and West Commercial Avenue.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, plainclothes detectives with the New Jersey State Police were conducting a criminal investigation when Castro-Quinonez approached one of the detectives. An interaction followed, and a second detective arrived to assist before one of the officers discharged his duty-issued firearm twice.

Castro-Quinonez was struck by gunfire, and officers attempted to provide medical assistance at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m., approximately 29 minutes after the initial encounter, according to state investigators.

NBC New York reported that two sources briefed on the investigation said Castro-Quinonez was armed with a knife when the detective opened fire. ABC7 New York separately reported allegations that Castro-Quinonez pulled a knife on a trooper during an investigation involving commercial trucking thefts in the Carlstadt area. That could not be independently confirmed at this time.

The shooting prompted a police response around the commercial and industrial properties near Gotham Parkway. CBS New York documented the aftermath, including road closures, emergency vehicles and a vehicle that appeared to have crashed against a building staircase.

Investigators have not publicly explained whether that vehicle was connected to Castro-Quinonez, the detectives or the events immediately preceding the shooting. The sequence of events involving the vehicle remains unclear.

Under New Jersey law, deaths occurring during encounters with law enforcement officers are subject to independent investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. The investigation must be presented to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

The detective who fired the fatal shots has not been publicly identified in the October 29 announcement. State authorities also have not disclosed whether body-worn cameras, police vehicle cameras or surveillance systems at nearby businesses recorded the encounter.

A New Jersey State Police detective fatally shot Roberto Castro-Quinonez, 30, during an October 28 investigation in Moonachie. The Attorney General is investigating reports that the man had a knife.

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