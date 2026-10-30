New Jersey State Police Hunt Driver Who Hit Woman Near Stopped School Bus in Warren County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ – New Jersey State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman near a stopped school bus Thursday morning in Warren County. Investigators believe the vehicle, described as a white sedan with Pennsylvania license plates, fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of Old Hackettstown Road and Puffer Road.

Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:56 a.m. Thursday in Allamuchy Township. The adult female pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to a State Police public assistance alert.

Where it happened OLD HACKETTSTOWN ROAD AND PUFFER ROAD

Driver allegedly passed school bus with flashing red lights

According to the preliminary investigation, the unidentified white passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Old Hackettstown Road toward Puffer Road. A school bus was stopped at the intersection with its red warning lights flashing and its stop arm extended.

Police said the approaching vehicle failed to stop for the school bus and struck the woman as she crossed the roadway. The driver did not remain at the crash scene.

“The vehicle failed to stop for the school bus and struck an adult female pedestrian who was crossing the roadway,” State Police said in their public alert.

Police release escape route of suspected hit-and-run driver

Investigators believe the vehicle turned left onto Johnsonburg Road after the collision before making another left onto County Road 613. State Police described the suspected vehicle as a white sedan displaying a Pennsylvania license plate.

“Following the collision, the vehicle fled the scene,” authorities said.

The State Police have not released the pedestrian’s identity or a more detailed description of the driver. Investigators also have not announced whether they have obtained surveillance footage or identified a possible suspect.

State Police ask witnesses to come forward

The investigation remains active, and troopers are asking anyone who traveled through the area Thursday morning to report information that could help identify the vehicle or driver.

“Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver, or who may have witnessed the incident, is urged to contact Troop ‘B’ Hope Station at 908-459-5098,” State Police said.

The collision occurred while a school bus was displaying the flashing red lights and extended stop arm used to require motorists to stop. Under New Jersey law, drivers approaching a stopped school bus with flashing red lights generally must stop at least 25 feet away, subject to specific roadway exceptions.