New Jersey State Trooper Fatally Shoots Man in Bergen County, Attorney General Investigating

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with a New Jersey State Police trooper Wednesday evening in Moonachie, prompting a mandatory investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Moonachie, NJ – A New Jersey State Police trooper was involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in Moonachie, Bergen County, leaving an adult male dead and triggering a state investigation. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Gotham Parkway near its intersection with West Commercial Avenue.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office confirmed the fatal police-involved shooting in a statement released Wednesday. Authorities have not identified the man who died or the state trooper involved, and investigators have not disclosed what led to the deadly encounter.

Deadly shooting reported near Gotham Parkway intersection

According to preliminary information released by the Attorney General’s Office, the encounter occurred along Gotham Parkway near West Commercial Avenue, an area of Moonachie in southern Bergen County. An adult male civilian was fatally wounded during the incident involving a New Jersey State Police trooper.

State officials have not provided details about what happened immediately before the shooting or what prompted the trooper’s use of deadly force. Authorities also have not said whether the man was armed, whether additional officers were present or whether any other injuries occurred.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the encounter remain under investigation. In its statement, the office said, “No further information is being released at this time.”

New Jersey law requires independent investigation and grand jury review

Under a state law enacted in 2019, the Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity. The requirement also applies when a person dies while in law enforcement custody.

The statute, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires that such investigations be presented to a grand jury. Jurors must determine whether the evidence supports criminal charges against the officer or officers involved.

The mandatory review does not itself indicate that the trooper committed a crime. It is part of New Jersey’s established process for examining fatal encounters involving law enforcement personnel.

Investigators have not released identities or shooting details

As of Wednesday evening, officials had not released the identity of the deceased man or the trooper involved in the shooting. The Attorney General’s Office has also not announced a timeline for providing additional information.

The investigation will seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter and determine whether the evidence warrants criminal charges. No findings or conclusions have been publicly announced.