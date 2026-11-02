New Jersey Teacher Who Had 13-Year-Old Student’s baby Strikes Plea Deal

Laura Caron, 36, will lose her teaching license and any future public job as part of a plea deal that includes a five-year prison term

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ – A former Middle Township teacher has admitted to endangering the welfare of a child through a sexual relationship with a male juvenile. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced that Laura Caron, 36, of Cape May Court House, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Cape May County Superior Court.

Caron entered a plea to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

What the Plea Deal Includes

Under the agreement, Caron will serve five years in New Jersey State Prison. She also must surrender her teaching license and is barred from all future public employment.

Before she begins that sentence, Caron is slated to be evaluated at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel. That evaluation will determine whether she is classified as repetitive and compulsive, which could affect her sentence.

Lifetime Consequences

After the Avenel classification and once she completes her prison term, Caron must register under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for the rest of her life.

Detectives with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit launched the investigation after it was reported that Caron had a sexual relationship with a male juvenile. She was charged on January 15, 2025, and indicted on June 17, 2025.

Provided the Avenel evaluation is completed, Caron is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8, 2027, by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman. Case information is available through the New Jersey Judiciary.

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