A proposal from Sen. Brian Stack would let employers randomly test and fire workers in safety-sensitive jobs for a positive marijuana test alone, even if they were sober on the job.

TRENTON, N.J. — Five years after New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana, Trenton is reopening one of the law’s most contested promises: that legal weed you use on your own time can’t cost you your job.

A bill introduced Oct. 1 by state Sen. Brian Stack would carve police officers, first responders, commercial drivers and heavy equipment operators out of those protections. For workers in those jobs, a positive test could be enough to lose a job offer or a career.

The bill would reach a large share of the people who keep New Jersey towns running: patrol officers in every Shore town, the crews running excavators on Route 35, ambulance squads and the drivers hauling freight up the Turnpike.

What the bill would do

Senate Bill S4685 would amend CREAMMA, the 2021 law that created New Jersey’s legal cannabis market.

It goes further than letting employers set their own rules. It flatly bars anyone employed as a law enforcement officer, first responder, CDL driver or heavy equipment operator from using recreational cannabis “at any time during the course of the person’s employment whether on or off duty,” according to the text of S4685.

Photo: new jersey to ban off-duty marijuana for cops, firefighters and cdl drivers

Employers could run random drug tests to enforce the ban and use pre-employment screening to turn away applicants. The heavy-equipment category covers machinery weighing at least 5,000 pounds.

Assemblyman Larry Wainstein introduced an identical companion bill, A5649, on Oct. 19.

The Senate bill has been referred to the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee. Neither version has had a committee vote, and either would take effect immediately if signed into law.

Why current law protects off-duty users

Under CREAMMA, an employer can ban marijuana at work and discipline anyone who is impaired on the job. A positive test alone isn’t enough to fire someone or pull a job offer, because THC metabolites can stay in the body for days or weeks after the high wears off.

To prove impairment, the law calls for a physical evaluation by a certified Workplace Impairment Recognition Expert, or WIRE, along with a drug test.

Five years later, that system still doesn’t exist. The state has never finalized a WIRE certification program, so employers have spent years relying on the Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s interim workplace guidance from 2022. That guidance tells employers to document observable signs of impairment.

Testing is the heart of the fight. Alonzo Martinez, a Forbes contributor who writes about cannabis and employment law, wrote that a positive test “may establish prior cannabis use without establishing whether an employee was impaired while working.”

The case for the carve-out

Police chiefs have pushed for this change since legal sales began in 2022. That spring, then-acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin reminded departments that they “may not take any adverse action against any officers” for lawful off-duty use.

John Zebrowski, then Sayreville’s police chief and president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, said at the time that his group wanted lawmakers to “carve out an exclusion for safety-sensitive employees — in particular, law enforcement officers.”

Chiefs argue that officers who carry guns and drive emergency vehicles at high speed can’t be held to a vague standard of being sober enough.

Some political leaders agreed. Sen. Paul Sarlo, a Democrat who is also mayor of Wood-Ridge, said in 2022 that he “respectfully disagree[d] w/ directives to allow off-duty police officers to smoke weed.”

Then-Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop went further. He ordered his police force not to use cannabis on or off duty and argued that “every other state in the country that legalized cannabis had a carve-out.” New Jersey was one of only a handful of legal states without such a ban at the time.

Business groups have made the same case for construction sites and warehouses. When CREAMMA passed, Ray Cantor, the NJBIA‘s vice president of government affairs, said drug-free workplaces are “absolutely essential for certain safety sensitive occupations.”

Employers also point to their legal exposure. In May 2026, the Appellate Division ruled in Sanders v. The Levari Group that job applicants and employees can sue employers directly under CREAMMA. The case involved a customer service hire whose offer was pulled after a positive cannabis test. Without that right, the court said, the law’s anti-discrimination protections would be “meaningless and unenforceable.”

That ruling broke with the Third Circuit federal appeals court, which had found no such right to sue, and it raised the stakes for any employer acting on a test result.

The case against

Supporters of the current law say the bill punishes people who are completely sober on the job for doing something legal at home.

Their central argument is the double standard. An officer can drink a six-pack on Saturday and report Monday morning without a word from the department. The same officer could be fired for a gummy taken days earlier that shows up on a urine screen long after it wore off.

Some officers have made that case themselves. In a 2022 op-ed, New Jersey police officer Michael Bollentin wrote that “barring police from enjoying marijuana off duty is absurd and sanctimonious.” He argued that a ban could shrink an already thin pool of recruits during a police hiring crunch.

The courts have so far sided with the workers. In May 2026, the Appellate Division ordered Jersey City to reinstate two officers, Norhan Mansour and Omar Polanco. Both had been fired after testing positive in 2022 random tests, and neither was accused of using cannabis on duty.

Photo: new jersey to ban off-duty marijuana for cops, firefighters and cdl drivers

The court rejected the city’s argument that federal gun law barred cannabis users from carrying weapons. It found the department could follow both federal law and New Jersey’s protections. Jersey City dropped a related federal lawsuit in June, and Mayor James Solomon’s administration has said it is reviewing Fulop-era policies.

S4685 would effectively reverse that outcome for police and the other covered jobs.

What it means for workers who use marijuana

For anyone in a covered job, the change would be blunt. If the bill passes, legal weed becomes a firing offense even on vacation.

The bill applies to recreational use. It doesn’t spell out how it would interact with the Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act, which separately protects registered medical marijuana patients. That leaves an open question for patients in police, fire and trucking jobs.

Many commercial drivers already face federal Department of Transportation testing, which New Jersey law can’t override. The biggest changes would hit local police officers, municipal and county first responders, and private equipment operators who are now covered by state protections.

The bill would also shift how New Jersey sees legalization. The 2021 law treated marijuana much like alcohol. A carve-out would put the state in line with most other legal states, where certain jobs still mean abstaining entirely.

S4685 remains in the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee, which has not scheduled a hearing.