A bipartisan bill would add an annual dental health certificate to the list of health records families must turn in for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Parents could opt out in writing.

TRENTON, N.J. — Parents of New Jersey public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade would have to turn in proof every year that their child had a dental checkup, under a bill introduced in the Assembly on Monday.

Assembly Bill A5820 would add a dental health certificate to the health paperwork schools already collect, which includes vaccination records and physical exams. Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn (R-Morris, Passaic) and Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, M.D. (D-Monmouth), a physician, are sponsoring the bill. Assemblyman Azzariti is a co-sponsor.

A licensed dentist or dental hygienist would have to do the screening and fill out the certificate. It would describe the child’s dental health, state whether the child is in “fit condition of dental health to permit attendance,” and be dated within 12 months before the school year starts.

Dentist Looking into Child Mouth – Photo by Viktor Bondar

Unlike vaccinations, the dental requirement could be waived for any reason. A student would be exempt if a parent or guardian simply asks in writing.

School districts would also have to give families information every year on local dentists, low-cost dental programs and free or low-cost care covered by NJ FamilyCare, the state’s Medicaid program.

The sponsors point to a National Institutes of Health study. It found children with poor oral health are nearly three times more likely to miss school because of dental pain, and elementary students miss an average of 2.1 school days a year for dental problems.

Other States Already Do It

New Jersey would join roughly 15 states and the District of Columbia that have some form of school dental screening law. They include California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Some go back more than a century. Kansas adopted one in 1915 and Pennsylvania in 1945, according to the Children’s Dental Health Project.

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The rules vary widely. Illinois requires dental exams for students in kindergarten, second grade and sixth grade. California requires an oral health assessment for children entering public school for the first time, with a waiver form for families who cannot get one. Since 2008, Iowa has required kindergartners to show a certificate of dental screening. New York only requires schools to ask for a dental certificate at certain grades.

Photo: New Jersey to Demand Proof of Annual Dental Services for K-8 Children image 93

When Iowa adopted its screening law, the state’s public health dental director, Dr. Bob Russell, said the goal was awareness.

“We want to alert and sensitize parents to the fact that oral health is important,” Russell said.

Supporters say screenings catch tooth decay early, before it becomes painful, expensive and a cause of missed school.

The laws have critics, too. A 2019 review by the Children’s Dental Health Project found that state screening laws have mixed results in connecting children to the care they need. Children may get screened but still never see a dentist for treatment. In many states the laws are not mandatory or there is no way to enforce them.

The biggest obstacle is access. Many families struggle to find a dentist who accepts Medicaid, and low reimbursement rates keep some dentists from taking those patients.

“Finding a Medicaid-participating provider and dealing with transportation hurdles are a few of the challenges that can make it hard for parents to get their kids screened or take them for follow-up dental care,” said Colin Reusch, the group’s policy director.

When Iowa’s law passed, critics there said lawmakers who required parents to get their children’s teeth checked should also raise Medicaid payments so dentists could afford to treat those children.

Parents’ rights advocates have also pushed back in recent years against new school health mandates, arguing that medical decisions belong to families, not schools. The bill’s written opt-out is likely to answer some of those objections.

If passed, the requirement would begin the first full school year after the bill is signed. Its full text is available through the New Jersey Legislature.

A proposed New Jersey bill would require an annual dental health certificate for public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

A bill would require NJ parents to turn in a yearly dental certificate for K-8 students. About 15 states have similar rules, but results have been mixed.

Source: New Jersey Legislature.