New Jersey Town Bans Ownership of Roosters After Crowing Complaints

The ordinance bars new roosters while allowing birds already legally kept under existing permits and in approved enclosures to remain.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ — New roosters are getting shut out of Brick Township after the Township Council unanimously approved a ban aimed at persistent crowing in residential neighborhoods.

The measure follows complaints that officials said had become one of the township’s most frequent quality-of-life problems. Residents already legally keeping roosters under existing permits and in approved enclosures will be grandfathered.

Business Administrator Joanne Bergin said the noise extends well beyond sunrise.

“They crow all day long,” Bergin said. “It’s a constant stream.”

Crowing complaints drive council action

Bergin described rooster complaints as the township’s second-largest complaint category. Officials said enforcement had proved difficult because the birds often stopped crowing before police arrived.

Council Vice President Derrick Ambrosino said the proposal went through multiple Land Use Committee discussions before coming before the council in the Ocean County township.

“This is something that has been discussed during a couple of Land Use Committee meetings,” Ambrosino said during the earlier discussion.

Existing permitted roosters can stay

The ordinance does not require residents with legally permitted roosters and approved enclosures to remove their birds. It prohibits residents from adding new roosters.

Councilman Gregory Cohen greeted the proposal with poultry jokes during the discussion, while acknowledging the complaints behind it.

“I just can’t believe we’re up here talking about roosters,” Cohen said. “It’s the first time I’ve had to ruffle so many feathers over a wake-up call.”

The council’s unanimous approval moves the measure beyond the introduction stage reported in September.