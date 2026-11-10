New Jersey Town Scammed Out of $26 Million But Officials Waited Until After Election to Notify Residents

The township lost about $26 million meant for an affordable housing land deal on Sept. 28, but residents didn’t hear about it until Nov. 6. Investigators have frozen nearly $17.3 million, leaving about $8.7 million unaccounted for.

CRANBURY, N.J. — Cranbury Township residents are pressing local officials for answers after learning that about $26 million in public money was stolen in a fraudulent wire transfer more than five weeks before anyone told them.

Mayor Lisa Knierim disclosed the theft Friday, Nov. 6, in a letter to residents on behalf of the Township Committee.

In the letter, she said the township was hit by “a sophisticated financial theft” on Sept. 28.

The money was meant to buy property to help the township meet its state-mandated affordable housing obligations.

Where the money stands

Investigators have frozen assets totaling nearly $17.3 million, according to the township.

That leaves roughly $8.7 million that the township has not reported as frozen or recovered. Officials have not said whether any of the frozen money has been returned to the township, or how much of it will be.

The township says it is working with its insurance carriers to look at ways to recover the loss. It has not said how much coverage it has.

Who’s investigating

A task force led by the Cranbury Township Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating. Local, county, state and federal agencies are assisting, according to the township.

Officials have not said how the theft happened or who received the money. They also have not said whether a township employee, an outside party, or both handled the transfer.

No arrests have been announced.

“This criminal investigation remains active, and additional details cannot be shared at this time,” township officials said.

The timing

The township’s announcement came three days after the Nov. 3 election.

In the Township Committee race, Democrat Thomas Szczur Jr. beat Republican Carol Haring, 63.69% to 36.32%, according to state results. The win kept all five committee seats in Democratic hands.

Officials have not explained why they waited 39 days to tell residents. They have not said whether investigators asked them to keep quiet.

Residents flooded the township’s Facebook page with questions. “Why is it just now being shared?” one asked.

“I’m very disappointed, I’m very discouraged, I’m worried,” resident Sally O’Grady said.

In her letter, Knierim acknowledged the frustration.

“We recognize that news of this magnitude will understandably raise questions and concerns among our residents,” she wrote. “Those concerns are legitimate, and we take them seriously.”

She called the theft of public money “an extremely serious matter.” She said the township’s priorities are supporting the investigation, recovering the money and keeping municipal services running.

What residents still want to know

Based on what the township has not disclosed so far, the open questions include:

How the fraudulent transfer was approved and sent

Who knew about the theft, and when

Why disclosure took more than five weeks

Whether the missing $8.7 million could hit property taxes or the township budget

What happens to the affordable housing land purchase

New oversight measures

The township has announced steps it says will tighten financial oversight, but announcing two newly created jobs at this week’s meeting.

At Monday night’s Township Committee meeting, officials planned to introduce ordinances creating two new jobs: an assistant township administrator and an assistant chief financial officer. They also planned to consider hiring the accounting firm PKF O’Connor Davies for financial consulting.

Township updates and meeting agendas are posted on the Cranbury Township website.