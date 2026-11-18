A new Assembly bill from Lakewood’s Avi Schnall would fund groups of nonpublic schools to take over state-mandated busing that public school districts now provide.

TRENTON, N.J. — Assemblyman Avi Schnall (D-Ocean) has introduced a bill that would move responsibility for busing private school students away from local public school districts. Under the measure, groups of nonpublic schools would run the busing themselves, with state-backed funding.

Assembly Bill A5834 would establish a program to fund a consortium of nonpublic schools that “will assume responsibility for mandated nonpublic school transportation.” Schnall, who represents Lakewood, is the bill’s only sponsor. It has not been referred to a committee, and the Legislature has not yet posted its full text. The bill would force towns like Brick, Manchester, Howell, and others around Lakewood into the consortium, rather than leaving that decision to local school boards.

Assemblyman Avi Schnall introduced a bill to fund consortiums of nonpublic schools that would take over state-mandated private school busing from public school districts.

School boards in Toms River, Lakewood, and Jackson have already voluntarily joined the existing consortium in 2024 under a law signed by former Governor Phil Murphy.

Key Points A5834 would fund consortiums of private schools to run their own state-mandated busing.

Public school districts now arrange that busing or pay families aid in lieu of transportation.

Earlier versions sent each district’s per-pupil aid-in-lieu payment, now capped at $1,177, to the consortium.

A similar three-year consortium program already exists in state law, and a Senate bill would create an Ocean County pilot.

New Jersey law requires public school districts to bus private school students who live within 20 miles of their school and meet the same distance rules as public school students. When busing isn’t practical, districts must pay the family an “aid in lieu of transportation” payment instead. The state budget currently caps that payment at $1,177 per student.

That obligation has become one of the biggest budget pressures in Ocean County. Districts like Lakewood, Jackson and Toms River are busing a fast-growing number of yeshiva students. In Jackson, nonpublic busing costs have risen sharply as public school enrollment declined, a squeeze that contributed to the district selling two schools.

How It Affects Toms River, Lakewood, and Jackson

In Lakewood, Toms River, and Jackson, the model is already familiar. Since 2016, the Lakewood Student Transportation Authority, a consortium representing the township’s private schools, has run busing for tens of thousands of yeshiva students under a state pilot law. The Lakewood School District passes along a per-student amount tied to the aid-in-lieu payment, and the authority handles routing, contracts and schedules. Jackson and Toms River school districts later joined the authority.

How Earlier Versions Worked

The idea has been filed in Trenton before. In a 2024 version of the bill, a participating school district would pay the consortium an amount equal to the aid in lieu of transportation for each private school student attending a school in that consortium. The consortium would then handle the busing.

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That version also let consortiums bus students who don’t qualify for mandated transportation under state law, as long as they live no more than 20 miles from their school. After each school year, the consortium would refund districts for any student who did not get busing for the full year.

The earlier bills would have shifted the day-to-day work of routing, contracting and managing private school buses from district transportation offices to the private schools. District money would still pay for it.

A version of the concept is already law. State education officials have described a three-year nonpublic school consortium transportation program in which a consortium takes over a district’s busing duties and payments for its member schools’ students. A separate Senate bill filed this session, S115, would create a three-year nonpublic busing pilot in Ocean County funded through a county consortium of nonpublic schools.

Busing has been a central issue for Schnall since he took office. The Assembly passed his bill requiring unspent state aid for nonpublic school nursing and security to go toward nonpublic busing instead. He has also introduced A5788, which would remove nonpublic busing costs from the formula the state uses to calculate school aid. Supporters say that would keep districts like Lakewood and Jackson from being penalized for costs they are required by law to carry.

A5834 has been introduced and awaits a committee assignment. Its status can be tracked through the New Jersey Legislature.

Source: NJ Legislature