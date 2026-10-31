New Jersey Walmart Turns Into Million-Dollar Hotspot After Stunning Lottery Win

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket turns a Gloucester County Walmart into a million-dollar hotspot.

WOODBURY, N.J. – A Walmart in Gloucester County just became the center of a $1.24 million lottery windfall after selling the only winning ticket for Thursday night’s Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. The ticket matched all five numbers in the October 29 drawing, delivering a staggering $1,244,037 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Walmart #5476, located at 820 Cooper Street in Woodbury, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The store will also collect a $2,000 retailer bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 25, 27, 42, 44 and 45. The Bullseye number was 42, and the XTRA number was 03, making Thursday’s drawing a big payday for dozens of additional lottery players across New Jersey.

Woodbury Walmart Sells Million-Dollar Jersey Cash 5 Ticket

A single ticket was all it took to capture the seven-figure jackpot, putting the Gloucester County retailer in the spotlight.

The winning combination featured three numbers in the 40s, including 42, 44 and 45, along with 25 and 27.

The New Jersey Lottery confirmed the million-dollar prize in its Friday announcement, identifying the Woodbury Walmart as the retailer responsible for the jackpot sale.

The store’s $2,000 bonus comes separately from the winner’s $1,244,037 prize.

Dozens of Other New Jersey Lottery Players Score Cash

The jackpot ticket wasn’t the only big winner from Thursday’s drawing.

Another 49 tickets matched four of the five winning numbers plus the Bullseye, qualifying for $500 prizes.

Fourteen of those tickets included the XTRA feature, multiplying their winnings threefold to $1,500 each.

That means the drawing delivered a seven-figure jackpot along with dozens of smaller prizes, giving players across the state plenty of reasons to check their tickets.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot reset to $150,000 ahead of Friday night’s drawing, giving players another shot at the game’s top prize.