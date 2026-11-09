New Jersey Weather: Sunny Veterans Day Gives Way to Rain, Freezing Weekend Nights

Lows are forecast to drop to around 31 degrees Saturday night, after a soaking that’s expected to run from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

New Jersey gets a mild, sunny start to the week before a midweek storm brings rain. By the weekend, overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to the freezing mark.

If you have outdoor plans, Monday through Wednesday are the days for them. If you have tender plants or patio furniture still out, the weekend is when they’ll feel it, so get your row covers and mulch on them soon.

Windy Monday, then quiet through Veterans Day

Monday should be mostly sunny with a high near 60. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler, with gusts as high as 30 mph, forecasters said.

Monday night drops to around 35 under increasing clouds.

Tuesday warms to about 63 as skies clear through the day, and Tuesday night falls to around 36 as the wind goes calm.

Veterans Day looks like the pick of the week. Skies should be sunny with a high near 63 and a light wind that dies down by afternoon, good conditions for Wednesday’s parades and ceremonies.

Rain arrives Thursday, freeze follows

Clouds return Wednesday night, and rain becomes a 50% chance after 1 p.m. Thursday, with a high near 62.

The steadier rain comes Thursday night. The weather service puts the chance of rain at 80% Thursday night and again Friday, when highs struggle to reach 52.

Colder air moves in behind the storm. A lingering chance of showers Friday night comes with a low around 32. Saturday night gets colder still, down to about 31 under partly cloudy skies.

Days stay chilly, with Saturday partly sunny and near 50 and Sunday mostly sunny with a high near 52.

The latest forecasts and any frost or freeze alerts for South and Central Jersey are posted by the National Weather Service forecast office in Mount Holly, which covers all but the far northeastern corner of the state.