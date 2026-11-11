A New Egypt grower helped found Ocean Spray, and Pine Barrens bogs still turn out roughly half a million barrels a year.

NEW EGYPT, N.J. — The cranberry sauce on your Thanksgiving table has a New Jersey back story, and a good part of it happened in Ocean County.

In 1917, Elizabeth Lee, a cranberry grower in New Egypt, was putting her own sauce in cans and selling it as “Bog Sweet.” Thirteen years later, she and two Massachusetts growers, Marcus Urann and John Makepeace, formed Cranberry Canners Inc. That cooperative became Ocean Spray. Lee served as its vice president, and the company still credits her with pioneering canned cranberry sauce.

Today the state ranks fourth in the country for cranberries, behind Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Oregon. For the 2025 crop, federal forecasters expected about 520,000 barrels from New Jersey growers. A barrel is 100 pounds, so that works out to about 52 million pounds of fruit.

Why the Pine Barrens work

Photo: new jersey's cranberry story runs through ocean county, from the bog to the can

Cranberries don’t grow just anywhere. They need acidic, sandy soil and plenty of water, and the Pine Barrens have both. The Pinelands are also one of the few places where the berry grows wild.

According to the state Pinelands Commission, New Jersey’s first cranberry farm started in 1835 in a bog near Burrs Mills in Burlington County. Ten years later, in Cassville in Jackson, John “Old Peg Leg” Webb figured out that controlling the water in his bog made the crop better. His berries brought $50 a barrel in Philadelphia, a remarkable price for the time.

Webb is also credited with the bounce method of sorting berries, and his idea later led to the first mechanical cranberry separator. Good berries bounce. Bad ones don’t.

Money followed. By 1866, Ocean County residents had put about $1 million into the business, and the county ranked second in the state for cranberry production, according to a National Park Service history of the industry.

The boom years, and the bust

At the peak in the 1920s, New Jersey growers were harvesting about 11,000 acres. Bogs reached well beyond the Pinelands’ center, with hundreds of acres in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Then things fell apart. Acreage dropped during World War I. In the Depression, growers faced bad prices and false blossom disease, a blight spread by an insect called the blunt-nosed leafhopper. The disease nearly wiped out the industry from 1918 into the early 1950s, and some farmers switched to blueberries. By 1950, only about 4,000 acres were left, and labor shortages and postwar development kept them shrinking.

Photo: new jersey's cranberry story runs through ocean county, from the bog to the can

You can still see what a cranberry company town looked like. Double Trouble Village, now part of Double Trouble State Park in Berkeley Township and Lacey, was a working cranberry community from the early 1900s into the 1960s. It still has its sorting and packing house, its sawmill and about 200 acres of old bogs. The state says the Double Trouble Company was once one of New Jersey’s largest cranberry operations.

Where the crop comes from now

Most of today’s bogs are in western Burlington County, centered on Chatsworth, with a few still in Atlantic and Ocean counties. The 2023 crop came from about 2,900 acres, a fraction of the 1920s total. Growers harvested 580,000 barrels worth $20 million, according to the USDA’s New Jersey cranberry summary.

Growers here get a lot from each acre. In 2021, New Jersey’s yield of 203 barrels an acre was the best in the country.

The biggest grower is the Haines family’s Pine Island Cranberry Co. in Burlington County. The family started growing cranberries in the 1890s and now farms more than 1,400 acres of bogs.

Since the 1960s, harvests have been done mostly by wet-picking. Growers flood the bog, a machine shakes the berries loose, and they float to the surface to be corralled. That flooded red bog is the picture most people have of a cranberry harvest.

How cranberries landed on Thanksgiving

Historians can’t say whether cranberries were served at the 1621 feast in Plymouth. If they were, it wasn’t as sauce. The Wampanoag and other Native peoples ate the berries, used them as medicine and dyed cloth with them. The Pilgrims called the fruit “crane berry” because the pink blossom looked like a crane’s head.

The Civil War did more for cranberry sauce than the Pilgrims did. In 1864, a year after President Abraham Lincoln set aside the last Thursday in November for a national day of thanksgiving, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant ordered cranberry sauce served to Union troops for their Thanksgiving meal.

Cans made it a tradition. Urann began canning sauce in 1912, and the jellied log, ridges and all, went into national distribution in 1941. More than 80 years later, Ocean Spray was still selling about 75 million cans of jellied sauce a year, about 85% of them during the holidays.

Ocean Spray hasn’t made it in New Jersey for years. In 2011, it announced it would close its Bordentown bottling plant and move the work to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.

Pinelands bogs are still among the sources of Ocean Spray’s berries. Harvest season runs through the fall, and fresh New Jersey cranberries are usually in stores from October through December.